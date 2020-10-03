T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs KKR Today's Match at Sharjah: Toss Coming Up Shortly

IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score & Latest Updates - IPL 2020 live score: While KKR bowling looks pretty settled with Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, DC bowlers need to step up against a quality batting side. Barring the first game, Cummins has been KKR's go to man and the Aussie quick has led them from the front.

  • 17:57 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score: DC, too, can't be taken lightly any day as they boast of Rishabh Pant, Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shimron Hetmyer. However, Hetmyer is yet to fire and similar is the case of KKR's Narine.

  • 17:01 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League encounter between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams will be eager to win today.

18:19 (IST)

18:09 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: Keeping the batting aside, both the teams' bowlers will have to deliver all the goods from their armory as the track in Sharjah might not be as helpful for them as it has been at the other two venues this year.

17:57 (IST)

17:49 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: In Sharjah, which has been a batting paradise, all eyes will be on the batters from the two sides. KKR have enough firepower in their ranks with the likes of Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubhman Gill, and Eoin Morgan.

17:42 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: KKR, on the other side, were at the receiving end in the season opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) before the Dinesh Karthik-led side made a comeback in their next two games to register comprehensive wins against SRH and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

17:33 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: While KKR are at the third spot, DC are a rung above. The Shreyas Iyer-led DC launched their campaign on a positive note after winning their first two games, but lost their way against SunRisers Hyderbad (SRH) in their previous match.

17:22 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: The first match of the day is between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi in what is this season's first double header gameday. 

17:13 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: Both teams have four points each from three matches and they will look to consolidate their positions on the points table when the second match of Saturday begins.

17:08 (IST)

IPL 2020 live score: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins in the 13th IPL when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

17:01 (IST)

Preview:

Match 16 of IPL 2020 will see the two powerhouse teams Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders come up against each other in Sharjah. One expects plenty of big hits on the day in what is the smallest stadium in the tournament.

Here’s a look at the players to watch out for.

Shubman Gill

One of the most promising batsmen in Indian cricket currently, Gill has been impeccable at the top of the order for KKR, helping set it up for the big hitters later in the innings. His fluent batting is likely to find more runs on Saturday against Delhi. The youngster from Punjab will face some top notch bowling in Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje but has the wherewithal to weather the storm and push on for a big score.

Eoin Morgan

The England captain has not been as explosive as he would have liked yet in the tournament but Sharjah allows the big hitting southpaw a chance to change that. Morgan has done well to finish the innings for KKR in their two wins against SRH and RR and will hope to make good use of the batting paradise. While his batting abilities are well documented, his constant talking to young players in the game during pressure situations has helped the likes of Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shubman Gill.

Pat Cummins

When KKR broke the bank for the Australian pacer it raised a few eyebrows. But Cummins, apart from the first game, has responded brilliantly for KKR. His unsettling of Steve Smith with raw pace went a long way in helping KKR register their second win in the tournament. It is likely that the Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer find it difficult to get him away. On a small ground however his pace will help the batsmen which means he must use all his international experience to keep them quiet.

Marcus Stoinis

The Australian all rounder was a key addition to the Delhi Capitals side and plays a big role in the final stages of the innings with the bat and ball. In Stoinis, DC have a player who can clear the ropes with ease and Sharjah should make for a good evening for him. As a bowler, his variations and probing lengths are likely to cause KKR’s big hitters some trouble.

Kagiso Rabada

The South African pacer’s abilities are very well known and if DC are to come away with a result, Rabada has to be spot on. His pace and accuracy are every batsman’s nightmare and possibly one sure shot way of keeping the KKR batters quiet.

