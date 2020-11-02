IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RCB Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: Delhi, Bangalore Eye Win & Play-off Spot

IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Latest Updates IPL 2020 Live Score: Delhi Capitals, who were bossing most teams in the first half of the tournament, has had a dramatic fall from grace with their last win coming two weeks ago.

Preview: The stage is set in Abu Dhabi. It is a huge game. Almost a knockout. A playoff berth is at stake and the winner takes it all. RCB and DC have both played 13 matches, won 7 and lost 6 and are separated by the thinnest of margins in Net Run Rate. They have had similar journeys in the IPL 2020 too winning more than two-thirds of their first 10 matches and then witnessing a dramatic change in fortunes losing their last 4 (DC) and 3 (RCB) matches respectively.

The batting is the main problem for both the teams. Shikhar Dhawan - DC's batsman of the tournament - has suddenly seen a dip in form and registered scores of 6, 0 and 0 in his last three innings. Rishabh Pant is struggling to find his destructive prowess and has a strike rate of only 87.5 in the last four matches. Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer have not aggregated a total of 70 runs in the last 8 innings (combined). RCB's old headache of over dependency on AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli has come to haunt them again in the tournament. The pair have not been amongst the runs in the last couple of matches resulting in losses for their franchise.

There are issues in the bowling departments too. While Kagiso Rabada - the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament - has gone wicketless in the last couple of matches and also been thrashed around the park, Axar Patel has been held back courtesy a number of left-handers in the opposition team. The faster bowlers of RCB, who had done a commendable job for the team till the first 10 matches, have also been taken for aplenty in the last three encounters - Chris Morris had been a great addition mid-way for the RCB - he was picking wickets and was very restrictive. But he has gone at a rate of 9.81, 9 and 9.5 in the last three matches. Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn and Navdeep Saini have also taken a beating.