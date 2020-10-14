IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR Today's Match at Dubai: Delhi Eye Top Spot, Rajasthan Need Points

IPL 2020 Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Latest Update: Match number 30 between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals on October 14 in Dubai.

Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 14th of October. A win for DC put them at the top of the points table while RR would look to build on the victory against the Sunrisers.

Delhi Capitals

Although they were beaten by Mumbai Indians in the last encounter, DC sit comfortably at the number 2 position on the points table with 5 wins from 7 matches. Everyone in the DC top and middle order has got runs in the tournament – Shikhar Dhawan was their top-scorer in the previous match, Prithvi Shaw has already given three significant performances with the bat, skipper, Shreyas Iyer with 245 runs is their highest scorer of the tournament and Marcus Stoinis has produced two gems with the bat lower down the order.

Although Rishabh Pant hasn’t yet produced a great Rishabh Pant-type power knock in IPL 2020, DC would miss him and his X-factor in the middle order – Pant is due to miss at least a couple more matches due to a hamstring injury.

Kagiso Rabada has been the spearhead of the DC attack with 17 wickets from 7 matches (the highest in the tournament) at an incredible strike rate of 9.7. He has also been difficult to get away as his economy of 7.69 indicates.

Axar Patel has been their unsung hero with the ball choking the opposition batsmen in the middle overs. He has a brilliant economy rate of 5.05 in IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals

Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia led the Royals fightback taking them to a splendid five-wicket win against the Sunrisers in Dubai – this was RR’s first win after four consecutive defeats.

Also Read: Four Men Arrested For Betting On KKR-RCB Match

RR need Sanju Samson and Steven Smith to fire their form has dramatically fallen after the initial twin performances in Sharjah. The return of Ben Stokes would give the batting a big boost. He could form a formidable all English opening pair with Jos Buttler if the management persists with him at the top of the order.

Robin Uthappa has been in terrible form in IPL 2020 and has aggregated just 51 runs in 5 matches at a strike rate of 89.47. Time is running out for the T20 veteran who seems to be hanging on to his position purely on past reputation.

The RR bowling unit is heavily dependent on Jofra Archer, he is their leading wicket-taker and the most restrictive bowler (economy rate of 6.82) in the tournament.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 30

WHEN: October 14, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel

Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Steven Smith, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi