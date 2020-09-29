IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs SRH Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: Bhuvneshwar Knocks Over Prithvi Shaw

Highlights

21:43 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, DC 2/1, 1 overs: Fantastic start to defending 163 for SRH with Bhuvi striking early. Shreyas Iyer almost handed them a second wicket with a run out off his first delivery but survived. Khaleel Ahmed taking the second over.

21:42 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, DC 2/1, 0.5 overs: WICKET!! Prithvi Shaw has edged it to Bairstow off Bhuvi for 2. Good line and length outside the off stump is too close to Shaw who tries to cut and ends up losing his wicket. Big start for SRH.

21:38 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, DC 0-0, 0 overs: Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan to begin the chase for DC and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with ball for SRH.

21:23 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 162/4, 20 Overs: Rabada completes a fantastic bowling effort from Delhi here in Abu Dhabi. Good final over keeps the target down to 163. Can SRH spring a surprise?

21:21 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 160/4: WICKET! Williamson finds it in the slot and backs himself to clear the long boundary against Rabada but holes out to Axar Patel. He's gone for 41.

21:18 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 158/3, 19 Overs: Nortje fires it in at 145kmph and debutant Abdul Samad has nonchalantly lofted it over cow corner and into the second tier! Talk about making a noise on arrival. Williamson on 41.

21:11 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 144/3, 17.5 Overs: WICKET! Huge one for DC as Rabada does what he does best. Bowls a fast yorker aimed at the stumps and Bairstow tried to get under it but holes out to Nortje at mid off. Just what the doctor ordered for Delhi.

21:08 (IST) FIFTY! Bairstow digs out the yorker between his legs, towards deep square leg. They run hard and though the second run was risky, JB is comfortably home. It's been an unconventional Bairstow innings so far, not that free-flowing

21:06 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 140/2, 17 Overs: Kane Williamson is turning on the style here but almost lost his wicket too. A pull goes over Shikhar Dhawan at square leg and lands just short of the fence and goes for four. Stoinis is disgusted with the effort from Dhawan. Williamson lofts the next one through long on for four more. He's going at the rate of knots here and has helped SRH in converting that into a 12 run over.

20:58 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 128/2, 16 overs: Nortje brought back into the attack with wickets on the mind but Kane Williamson has pulled out a top notch paddle pull and extra cover drive, both fetch him boundaries and 11 runs for SRH in the over. Can Williamson, returning from injury and the lockdown, outscore Bairstow?

20:52 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 117/2, 15 overs: Rabada back into the attack as DC look to break the Williamson-Bairstow partnership. The batsmen are able to knock him around for four singles, a two and a three which almost went to the fence but for Stoinis' good fielding.

20:48 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 108/2, 14 overs: Amit Mishra bowls out for DC and has finished with two key wickets for his side. Kane Williamson however spoils the last over of his spell with a cover drive over the fielder in the circle for a 4. Singles through the rest of the over for the batsmen.

20:44 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 99/2, 13 overs: Axar Patel with an economical over. Bairstow and Warner are afforded just five singles. DC have managed to keep it tight so far. Can they finish well?

20:40 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 94/2, 12 overs: Amit Mishra hustles through another one and scalps Manish Pandey. Kane Williamson joins Bairstow in the middle and the duo have to rebuild and then go through the gears soon.

20:37 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 92/2, WICKET! Amit Mishra has struck again and this time Manish Pandey is gone for 3, holes out at deep midwicket to Rabada as he looks to slog the spinner.

20:35 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 91/1, 11 overs: Axar Patel comes into the attack and has allowed Bairstow to whack him through mid on for four. He won't be happy with that and the wide that contributed majorly to a 9 run over.

20:32 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 82-1, 10 overs: Good over from Mishra despite him going for 9 runs as he got the big wicket of David Warner. Bairstow is still in the middle with Manish Pandey. Nine runs off the Mishra over. We're halfway through.

20:29 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 77-1, 9.3 Overs: WICKET! Sharp stuff from the veteran Amit Mishra. Warner looks to reverse sweep again but gloves it to Rishabh Pant and the bowler goes for a DRS straight away after the onfield umpires say not out. Warner gone for 45.

20:24 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 73-0, 9 Overs: Warner breaking free has helped SRH a bit as they take 14 runs of Ishant's over, aided by the SIX back over the bowler. A couple of wides did not help Ishant either. Can DC break the partnership soon?

20:17 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 59-0, 8 Overs: Seven runs for the openers against Stoinis as he keeps it tight and the slow nature of the pitch isn't helping either. SRH looking to break free with Warner and Bairstow but have not had much success so far.

20:09 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 52-0, 7 Overs: Amit Mishra is greeted with a slog sweep by Bairstow and then he along with Warner run a few sharp twos to make that a 14 run over. SRH getting a move on now? Or can DC respond?

20:04 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 38-0, 6 Overs: Powerplay done and dusted. Warner is able to pounce onto one in the slot and loft it away over the cover region for SIX! First of the game for SRH. Nortje disappointed with that! Good start overall for DC.

20:00 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 24-0, 5 Overs: Four singles from Marcus Stoinis' over and Bairstow also survives a close LBW call. Not the ideal start for SRH but they have not lost a wicket yet. Warner however might have been run out too when he tried to steal a single to Shreyas Iyer, his throw was off target.

19:52 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 20-0, 4 Overs: Fantastic bowling early on from DC. Anrich Nortje's pace now pegs Bairstow and Warner back. Three singles only in the over and Bairstow almost played on and lost his wicket. SRH in a very uncharacteristic partnership right now.

19:47 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 17-0, 3 Overs: Another good over from Ishant. Just the three singles for Bairstow and Warner. Bairstow looks to flay him through the off side but is unable to get his way.

19:41 (IST) IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH 14-0, 2 Overs: Five runs of the Rabada over with Warner pouncing on an overpitched one and lofting it over mid on for a boundary. Bairstow can't get him away but does not take any risks either.