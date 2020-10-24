IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs DC Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: KKR Look to Upset Favourites Delhi Capitals, Toss Soon

IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs DC Today's Match at Abu Dhabi - The top 30 women cricketers from India arrived here on Thursday to take part in the Women's T20 Challenge, which is also popularly known as 'mini WIPL' and scheduled to be held in Sharjah from November 4-9. Seasoned Indian players such as T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, batswomen Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues had a nine-day quarantine in Mumbai where they had undergone multiple RT-PCR tests.

Kolkata Knight Riders are at number 4 with 5 wins and as many losses from 10 matches but have the worst net run rate in the tournament. Delhi Capitals have won 7 of their 10 encounters and are sitting pretty at the top of the table. Prithvi Shaw's 41-ball 66 and Shreyas Iyer's 38-ball 88 helped DC to a massive 228 for 4 in Sharjah, in the first encounter between the two teams in the tournament. Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi staged a late fightback for KKR but ultimately they fell 18 runs short.

Last encounter in 2019: Shubman Gill's 39-ball 65 and Andre Russell's 21-ball 45 helped KKR to 178 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs - on the 12th of April, 2019 at the Eden Gardens. It was expected to be a tough chase but Shikhar Dhawan had other plans. The Indian southpaw hammered an unbeaten 97 off just 63 deliveries to take the Capitals to a comprehensive 7-wicket win with more than an over to spare.

Sunil Narine has been amongst the wickets in the KKR vs DC battle - he has 17 wickets in such encounters. Interestingly, it is Shoaib Akhtar who has the best bowling figures in the rivalry - he returned with 4-11 in 3 overs at the Eden Gardens in the inaugural edition in 2008. Akhtar ran through the Daredevils top-order getting rid of Sehwag, Gambhir, AB and Manoj Tiwary within the powerplay. KKR defended 133 and cleaned up Daredevils for 110.

Prithvi Shaw has had a string of low scores in the latter half of IPL 2020 but has the highest strike rate of 163.94 in KKR-DC clashes.

Last encounter: Prithvi Shaw's 41-ball 66 and Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 38-ball 88 helped DC to a mammoth 228 for 4 in their allotted 20 overs - the highest score by any opposition team against KKR in any edition of the IPL! Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi kept KKR in the hunt but were always behind in the chase and ultimately fell 19 runs short.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have lost momentum in the second half of the tournament. They have lost three of their last four matches and seem to be crumbling under pressure. They were restricted to a paltry 84 for 8 against RCB, their second-lowest score in a completed IPL innings ever! Batting is KKR's big problem. Barring Shubman Gill, none of the KKR batsmen have been consistent in scoring runs in the tournament. The failure of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell with the bat, KKR's two big-ticket all-rounders has been a big blow to the franchise in this edition. Russell has scored just 92 runs from 8 innings at a strike rate of 131.42 in the tournament. Narine, with 163.65, has the second-highest strike rate in IPL history (min. 500 runs) after Russell, but has managed to aggregate just 44 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 110 in this tournament. KKR also have a problem with their run rate in the competition. None of their batsmen have a strike rate of 140-plus in the tournament.

There is nothing much to write home about in the bowling department too. The two big guns - Pat Cummins and Narine have been poor in this IPL. The Australian has just managed to pick 3 wickets from 10 matches. Varun Chakravarthy has been their most impressive bowler with an economy rate of just 7.27. Lockie Ferguson has added some zeal to the attack in the last couple of matches and also been very economical. KKR would be hoping for a big performance from the New Zealander.

Delhi Capitals

The only thing DC need to guard themselves against is complacency. They have a very balanced unit with most bases covered. Shikhar Dhawan has been in devastating form since his transformation from accumulator to aggressor, he is now the second-highest run-getter of IPL 2020 with 465 runs in 10 matches including two hundreds. He has also scored his runs at a fair clip as his strike rate of 149.03 indicates. The form of Prithvi Shaw will be of some concern to the Capitals after starting the tournament with a bang he has now registered single-digit scores of 4, 0, 0, 7 in the last four matches. DC would also expect Rishabh Pant to fire at some stage, he has been a patch of his destructive best with a strike rate of only 125.

Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2020 with 21 wickets from 10 matches. Anrich Nortje, with 12 wickets has played a brilliant supporting role shocking the batsmen with his speed and accuracy while Axar Patel with an economy rate of 5.74 has been phenomenally restrictive.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 42

WHEN: October 24, 3:30PM IST

WHERE: Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders – Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Tom Banton, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, M Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav