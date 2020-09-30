IPL 2020, LIVE Score RR vs KKR Today's Match at Dubai: Kolkata, Jaipur Eye Win

18:57 (IST)
IPL 2020 live score: In their last game, KKR hit the ground with an extra bowler in Varun Chakravarthy and it remains to be seen whether they opt to continue with the strategy or make any changes.
IPL 2020 live score: In-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Wednesday evening. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
IPL 2020 live score: Pat Cummins, who had a disastrous outing against Mumbai, roared back against SRH as the pacer conceded just 19 runs from his quota of four overs besides bagging a wicket. The Aussie quick will look to continue from where he left and will seek support from Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
IPL 2020 live score: On the other hand, KKR have a win and a loss so far. After going down to the Mumbai Indians in their first game, the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR made a fine comeback as they ticked all the boxes against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and came out victorious.
IPL 2020 live score: In the bowling department, Ankit Rajpoot, who was expensive against KXIP, might be replaced while Jofra Archer will once again lead the pace attack along with Tom Curran and Jaydev Unadkat. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, who has been amongst the runs so far, will look to overcome as the spin department will heavily rely on his shoulders.
IPL 2020 live score: Jos Buttler, who joined the team just before the previous game, managed only four runs against KXIP while Robin Uthappa departed after contributing just nine runs. The RR team management would not tinker much with the winning combination. However, a slight change in the batting-order might be possible.
IPL 2020 live score: RR opener Sanju Samson and skipper Smith smashed half-centuries in the game against KXIP. However, with the match slipping away from their hands, Haryana all-rounder Rahul Tewatia's blitzkrieg bought them back in the contest. Once again, all eyes will be on Samson, who has two half-centuries from as many games, and Tewatia, who smashed 53 off 31 balls against Kings XI Punjab.
IPL 2020 live score: Rajasthan Royals are high on confidence as they take another step towards qualifying for the playoffs, though that is a bit far of a thought for the moment.
IPL 2020 live score: After defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their campaign opener, the Steve Smith-led RR overhauled the highest tournament total of 224 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their previous match.
Preview: Rajasthan Royals have displayed top form in the ongoing IPL 2020 and have won both their matches so far. Next up against them on Wednesday, will be Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders who are coming fresh from a victory, and would like to keep up the winning momentum.
Rajasthan Royals
In the two matches Rajasthan has played so far, their batting has looked impeccable, with the presence of Sanju Samson & Steve Smith. While these two have formed the core of the batting, other players have chipped in with healthy contributions in the need of the hour -- be it Rahul Tewatia or Jofra Archer. While the batting seems to be sorted for the moment, they are greatly missing the presence of Ben Stokes, who provides excellent stability to the team. He would have bolstered the bowling, which is currently under the pump.
Though Archer is their spearhead, he too was taken to the cleaners in the match against Kings XI Punjab. Tom Curran and Jaydev Undakat don't seem to be adding much value to the bowling unit, and Ankit Rajpoot will have to come up with the goods against KKR. As far as spin is concerned, Shreyas Gopal hasn't come up a with a strong performance yet, and Tewatia though picks up wickets, is expensive. So Smith will have to come up with a strong playing XI against KKR.
Kolkata Knight Riders
Even though KKR won their last match against SRH -- largely due to the efforts of Shubman Gill, their batting has been far from impressive. All their other main batsmen -- Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, haven't performed well at all. If they collectively fail to perform, they might just lose the match against Rajasthan.
The bowlers on the other hand have done decently well. Narine and Russell have been economical and have picked up wickets too. Pat Cummins was excellent in the match against SRH. But it will be their batting that will have to win the game for them.
Head to Head:
10 (RR) 10 (KKR) (21 matches)
WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 12
WHEN: September 30, 7:30PM IST
WHERE: Dubai
TELECAST: Star Sports Network
LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar