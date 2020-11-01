IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs RR Today's Match at Dubai: Toss Coming Up Shortly

18:39 (IST)
IPL 2020 live score: Jofra Archer has been the standout performer with the ball and he will again shoulder RR's responsibility in bowling.
IPL 2020 live score: They have just given their playoffs qualification hopes a lift and Rajasthan Royals will look to sustain the momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders in another must-win IPL game here on Sunday.
IPL 2020 live score: Jofra Archer has been the standout performer with the ball and he will again shoulder RR's responsibility in bowling.
IPL 2020 live score: No opposition takes Jos Buttler lightly and then there is Rahul Tewatia and young Riyan Parag down the order, beefing up RR's batting.
IPL 2020: Skipper Smith can play according to the situation and opener Robin Uthappa can put any attack to the sword on his day.
IPL 2020 live score: Sanju Samson rediscovering his touch must have also gladdened the hearts of the RR team management. The wicketkeeper-batsman had started the tournament on an explosive note before going off the rails midway, only to come back all guns blazing against KXIP.
IPL 2020 live score: The 2019 World Cup final hero getting his mojo back, at such a crucial juncture of the tournament, is great news for the Royals. And, needless to say, a bad one for KKR as the leading all-rounder can singlehandedly influence the outcome of a game.
IPL 2020 live score: Their talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes has just won a Man-of-the-Match award, having made a breezy half century after picking up two wickets, in the team's win over Kings XI Punjab on Friday.
IPL 2020 live score: Given the tight situation, the bigger the margin of win, the better it will be for the Steve Smith-led side. The Royals can certainly look forward to their batting at the Dubai International Stadium.
IPL 2020: In that case, RR will go through with 14 points, without net run rate coming into play. However, RR's first task is to do what is within its control -- win the match against the Knight Riders and then hope for the best.
IPL 2020 live score: The best-case scenario for RR would be Kings XI Punjab losing their last match and Sunrisers Hyderabad winning no more than one in their last two outings.
IPL 2020 live score: Besides a victory in their last league game, the inaugural edition winners will also need other results to go their way if they are to make the playoffs of the lucrative event, in its 13th edition now.
IPL 2020 live score: They have just given their playoffs qualification hopes a lift and Rajasthan Royals will look to sustain the momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders in another must-win IPL game here on Sunday.
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Latest Updates IPL 2020 Live Score: Jofra Archer has been the standout performer with the ball and he will again shoulder RR's responsibility in bowling.
Preview: Rajasthan Royals will be up against Kolkata Knight Riders in another must-win clash at the Indian Premier League.Royals, who beat Kings XI Punjab to stay in the hunt for the play-offs are peaking at the right time and KKR must be wary of them. The best chance for Royals is to beat KKR and then wish Kings XI Punjab to lose their last league game against CSK. Meanwhile they also need SRH to not win more than one game. The good thing for Royals is that Ben Stokes has regained his mojo. With he In prime form, RR would look to the likes of Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson to set the ball rolling. Jofra Archer too can be the separating factor between the two sides as the England pacer is currently in sublime form picking up 19 wickets in the tournament so far. The likes of Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia can finish off games and KKR would not look to take them lightly.
The good thing for Royals is that Ben Stokes has regained his mojo. With he In prime form, RR would look to the likes of Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson to set the ball rolling. Jofra Archer too can be the separating factor between the two sides as the England pacer is currently in sublime form picking up 19 wickets in the tournament so far. The likes of Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia can finish off games and KKR would not look to take them lightly.
Teams (from): Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton, Tim Seifert.