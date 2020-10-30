IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RR Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: KXIP, RR Look to Keep Dream Alive

17:55 (IST)
The equation is rather simple for RR: They lose, they're out. They win, they stay alive. KXIP will have a chance even if they lose this one, but they'll have to depend on other results (apart from winning their last game).
We're already in Match 50 of the Indian Premier League! Already worried about withdrawal symptoms? That's still a few days away. For now, we've got a royal battle on the cards. A resurgent Rajasthan Royals taking on a team on a roll - KXIP. Both teams badly need a victory. KXIP have won five in a row. RR are coming off a terrific victory over table toppers Mumbai Indians.
Fact!
IPL 2020: 10 Interesting Numbers That Define the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Rivalry
Ahead of Rajasthan Royals' clash against Kings XI Punjab, we take a look at some interesting numbers.www.news18.com
Before we get on to the serious stuff, don't miss this rapid fire between two Royal and England superstars
IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Latest Updates IPL 2020 Live Score: KXIP are fourth in the table with 12 points from 12 matches. RR have 5 wins from as many games and are seventh in the table.
Preview
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would want to continue their fightback and make it 6wins in a row when they clash with Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on the 30th of October. KXIP have won 6 and lost as many of the 12 matches they have played in the tournament and are placed at number 4 on the points table. The Royals have won 5 and lost 7 of the 12 matches they have played in IPL 2020 and are at number 7.
KXIP started the tournament with a bang but then lost their way in the middle losing 5 consecutive matches before staging a remarkable fightback. KL Rahul, their skipper, has been the highest run-scorer of the tournament with 595 runs from 12 innings. Mohammed Shami, with 20 wickets has been their leading wicket-taker and the most outstanding bowler of the tournament. A win for KXIP would significantly increase their chances to qualify for the playoffs.
The Royals have won 2 of their last 3 encounters and are making a mini-comeback of their own after losing 4 of the 5 previous matches. To have any hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, the Royals not only need to win their remaining two encounters but also hope that the various permutations and combinations go in their favour. Ideally, they would want KXIP, KKR and SRH to lose as many matches as possible.
Sanju Samson is RR's highest scorer with 326 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 157.48 while Jofra Archer has been their stand alone bowler with 17 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.71!
WHAT: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 50, IPL 2020
WHEN: 30th October, 7:30 PM IST
WHERE: Abu Dhabi, UAE
TELECAST: Star Sports
LIVE STREAMING: Hotstar
Kings XI Punjab Team News
The injured Mayank Agarwal is likely to make a comeback and will open with KL Rahul. In that case, the impressive Mandeep Singh will go lower down in the order and Deepak Hooda will miss out. It would be interesting to see what KXIP do with Glenn Maxwell. Will he be promoted to number 3 to play a cameo just to shake things up?
Possible Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, 2 KL Rahul (capt, wk), 3 Chris Gayle, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Mandeep Singh`, 7 Chris Jordan, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Arshdeep Singh
Rajasthan Royals Team News
The Royals are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination - the XI that chased down 195 against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. The only possible change could be Ankit Rajpoot who went for 60 against MI being replaced by Jaydev Unadkat - it would also add variety to the attack.
Possible Playing XI: 1 Ben Stokes, 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Jos Buttler (wk), 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Shreyas Gopal, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Kartik Tyagi
Head-to- Head Record – Last 5 Matches
Kings XI hold a 3-2 advantage over RR based on the last 5 matches between the two sides. Sanju Samson's brilliant 85 off just 42 deliveries helped RR chase down a record 224 runs against KXIP in Sharjah in the first encounter between the two teams in IPL 2020. Kings XI won both, the home and away matches against RR in 2019.
To Watch Out For
Steven Smith would be itching to make a difference after a couple of failures at the top of the order. He is a big-match player as he has shown several times in the past more famously in the ICC World Cup in 2015.
Quotes
Rajasthan Royals: "Sort of bittersweet to be honest - it took so long to get one for the team. I would have preferred to get this form two or three games before when we weren't relying on other results to get us through to the qualifiers" - Ben Stokes after scoring a match-winning hundred against Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab: "Once you get the first boundary going, I was always going to get into the zone. Tried to hit as straight as possible and it paid off for me today" - Chris Gayle after his Player of the Match Performance against KKR