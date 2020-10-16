T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs KKR, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: All Eyes on Morgan as Karthik Steps Down as KKR Captain

IPL Live Score 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Latest Updates: "On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward." The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's captaincy had come under intense criticism due to the team's erratic campaign so far.

Highlights

  • 17:41 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to match 32 between KKR and MI. Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as the skipper for Kolkata and Eoin Morgan has taken over. It's to be seen what it does to the team morale -- midway through the tournament. As for Mumbai, they have been in stunning form and would like to win yet another match, here in Abu Dhabi. 

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
18:09 (IST)

"On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward." The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's captaincy had come under intense criticism due to the team's erratic campaign so far.

17:58 (IST)

"While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes." Midway into the ongoing season, KKR find themselves at fourth place in the points table with four wins and three losses. "…DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner," Mysore said.

17:51 (IST)

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders to focus on batting. England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will take over from Karthik as KKR prepare to play Mumbai Indians in their eighth match of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday. A press release from franchise stated that Karthik told the KKR management that he wants to "focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause. "We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," team CEO Venky Mysore said in the statement.

17:41 (IST)

Hello and welcome to match 32 between KKR and MI. Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as the skipper for Kolkata and Eoin Morgan has taken over. It's to be seen what it does to the team morale -- midway through the tournament. As for Mumbai, they have been in stunning form and would like to win yet another match, here in Abu Dhabi. 

Load More
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs KKR, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: All Eyes on Morgan as Karthik Steps Down as KKR Captain

IPL Live Score 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Latest Updates: "On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward." The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's captaincy had come under intense criticism due to the team's erratic campaign so far.

PREVIEW:Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are in red hot form and the Rohit Sharma-led side will aim to consolidate their position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table when they clash with an inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their return fixture on Friday. The last time the two sides met in the current season, MI had thrashed KKR by 49 runs at the same venue, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. With their consistent performances, MI have emerged as one of the favorites of this year's title. The entire team has clicked as a unit, with both the bowlers and batsmen stepping up whenever the situation demanded. While they have in-form top-order comprising skipper Rohit and opener Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have provided stability to their side in the middle-order. The MI batters are at their peak and can rip apart the best of bowling attacks.

With the likes of Krunal Pandya, Keiron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, MI have some of the most destructive guns in their lower middle-order. Meanwhile, MI bowling department, too, looks quite settled, with lethal pacers like Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and James Pattinson being part of their arsenal. The trio has come with breakthroughs at crucial points and would look to continue with it. The spin workload will once again be shared by Rahul Chahar and Krunal. On the other hand, KKR have plenty of issues in their backyard. Their major concern is the inconsistency of the players, especially their batsmen.

They do have Andre Russell in their middle-order. However, the Caribbean all-rounder hasn't been up to the expectations, managing merely 71 runs from seven games. KKR, undoubtedly, possess some of the fine batsmen of the game, comprising opener Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, and skipper Dinesh Karthik. But they all have let their team down with inconsistent performance. KKR's bowling has, however, performed better than the batters. Prasidh Krishna, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, and K Nagarkoti have been average with the ball and needs to up the ante as the league will head towards the business end. While KKR will aim to avenge their last defeat, MI would be in no mood to spare any of their opponents in order to be at the pole position at the end of the league stage.

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches