IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RCB Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: Virat Kohli & Co. Look to Move Top of Points Table, Toss Soon

IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Latest Updates IPL 2020 Live Score: Bumrah, who is known for his sharp yorkers, has also surprised the batsmen with short balls. The ball that got rid of Andre Russell, for example, climbed sharply. Even in the Super Over against RCB, he used the short ball effectively. "It is just not that you have a same template, where you repeat balls or you change with each and every delivery. You have to consider what the wicket is offering and then you decide on what to bowl," he said.

  • 17:44 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to match no 48 of the IPL 2020. Tonight Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, and it is a good opportunity for the latter to move top of the table. Both the teams are on 14 points at the moment and have almost made it to the playoffs. Stay tuned to find out what happens in the match. 

18:53 (IST)

Bumrah, who is known for his sharp yorkers, has also surprised the batsmen with short balls. The ball that got rid of Andre Russell, for example, climbed sharply. Even in the Super Over against RCB, he used the short ball effectively. "It is just not that you have a same template, where you repeat balls or you change with each and every delivery. You have to consider what the wicket is offering and then you decide on what to bowl," he said.

18:42 (IST)

"It is always difficult to bowl in pressure situations. Bowlers can come under pressure, can complicate things, think about a lot of things they shouldn't be thinking. I try to do things that are in my control and I try to stay in the present. I try to take it one ball at a time. I assess what the team wants me to do at the moment and then segregate the whole situation into ball-by-ball situation," said Bumrah.

18:31 (IST)

Bumrah's class has shown through the Super Overs. Prior to this season, he has produced overs that have helped his team win the matches. Although this time he couldn't deliver wins, his Super Overs were pretty good. He couldn't defend eight against RCB but took the game to the last ball of the over, even forcing AB de Villiers to play a top-edged shot that went to the fence. Bumrah then restricted Kings XI Punjab to just six, but that was equalled by Mohammed Shami for the opposition taking the game into another Super Over where Boult conceded and lost the game.

18:19 (IST)

"It is very important to be mentally fresh. I know it is difficult to always stay in the bubble and a controlled atmosphere, not being able to go out. When things are normal, you go out for a coffee or roam around, get a breath of fresh air," said Bumrah while answering questions the media on Tuesday. "It is difficult but you have to stay in the present, try to control the things you can, and try to create a healthy atmosphere in the bubble, try to be with people, try to talk to each other, try to speak with each other, try to have good conversation with people back home. All these things help you. Times are tough, but you have to adjust as professional cricketers. Everybody's safety is top priority. This is what you look to do, and this is what I'll do," he added.

18:08 (IST)

Bumrah could never get regular practice, just like many other cricketers, and it was only in the Mumbai Indians camp that he got to practice properly. With his form clicking, Bumrah reflected on the time during lockdown saying as professional cricketers they have to adjust to it and be ready to live and play in a bio-bubble.

18:00 (IST)

The right-arm Mumbai Indians bowler had to endure a complete lockdown in Ahmedabad during late March, April and May, as the graph of Covid-19 cases shot up in the city. Everything, including the grounds, was shut down, confirmed those from the city. Slowly, as places began to open, Bumrah started to turn up at Gujarat College ground to bowl at single stump and sometimes to Parthiv Patel, although it was hard to do it every day as rains from June began playing spoilsport.

17:52 (IST)

After battling Covid-19 lockdown and rains in Ahmedabad as he hoped to return to peak fitness that had sidelined him for the latter part of 2019 and hurt his form early this year, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah seems to have finally regained top form. Bumrah is joint third in the list of wicket-takers with 17 wickets in 11 matches so far this IPL season.

17:44 (IST)

PREVIEW: Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to stamp their authority going into the playoffs when they square off in the 48th match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday. Both sides have 14 points each but MI are top of the table due to their superior net run rate. MI's captain Rohit Sharma, who had missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to feature in the contest and once again Kieron Pollard will be leading the charge. The MI top-order comprising Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary are in great form. de Kock (374 runs from 11 games) had failed to click against Rajasthan Royals but the wicketkeeper has been excellent throughout the season. Their middle-order features Hardik Pandya, Pollard and Krunal Pandya, all of whom have at some point taken the opposition bowlers to the cleaners in the death overs. It was Hardik who starred in their previous match against Rajasthan Royals, smashing an unbeaten 21-ball 60.

Their pacers - Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets), Trent Boult (16 wickets) have been at their lethal best barring the last game when their side was handed a reality check by Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson. Apart from them, either James Pattinson or Nathan Coulter-Nile could be their third pacer while the spin workload will be shared by Rahul Chahar and Krunal. RCB too have an injury issue as their pacer Navdeep Saini suffered a split webbing and his participation remains doubtful. RCB opener Aaron Finch (236 runs) is yet to have a big innings while young opener Devdutt Padikkal (343 runs) has been the find of the season for them. AB de Villiers (324 runs) and captain Virat Kohli (415 runs) have meanwhile provided the goods after the openers. All-rounder Chris Morris and Gurkeerat Mann would be expected to chip in with some fireworks in the lower-middle order.

With Saini's uncertainty, Mohammad Siraj, who was quite expensive against Chennai, will be looking to get back his rhythm as their opposition has some quality batters in their ranks. Isuru Udana and Morris would also need to deliver with the ball while the onus of the spin attack will be on Washington Sundar and experienced Yuzvendra Chahal. Both the sides are coming after suffering defeats in their respective last games. The last time the two sides met earlier in the season, MI lost in the Super Over.

