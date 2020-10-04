T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs SRH Today's Match at Sharjah: Both Teams Look for Third Win

IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Latest Updates IPL 2020 Live Score:

  • 14:32 (IST)

    Natarajan could be playing a bigger role today, given Bhuvneshwar Kumar is unlikely to take field. He injured his leg while bowling against CSK in the previous match and walked off the field. SRH could bring in one of Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi into the XI.

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to yet another blockbuster day as we have two matches today. In the first encounter Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyerabad and in the second, KXIP will face CSK. We will bring all the latest scores and live updates from both the matches. 

14:32 (IST)

Natarajan could be playing a bigger role today, given Bhuvneshwar Kumar is unlikely to take field. He injured his leg while bowling against CSK in the previous match and walked off the field. SRH could bring in one of Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi into the XI.

14:26 (IST)

As we wait for the toss, see this inspiring story of SRH pacer T Natarajan

14:20 (IST)

He was a little off the mark in SRH’s opening fixture against RCB in Dubai but was still restrictive conceding 31 runs from his 4 overs – which meant that his economy rate was below the average for the innings. Rashid was very economical and struck a crucial blow even in SRH’s second defeat of the tournament – against KKR in Abu Dhabi. He got rid of the KKR captain – the experienced Dinesh Karthik – in his very first over conceding just three, reducing KKR to 55 for 3 after 7 overs in the chase. He conceded just 25 runs in his 4 overs bowling 8 dot deliveries.

14:13 (IST)

Rashid Khan has been MR Consistent for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. He has been their go-to bowler in the middle overs choking the opposition batsmen for runs. The leg-break bowler from Afghanistan has played a pivotal role bowling a barrage of dot balls building pressure at crucial moments in all the four matches he has played in the tournament.

14:04 (IST)

Last meeting in the UAE: SRH got the better of MI and beat them by 15 runs the last time these two teams squared off in the UAE – in Dubai in 2014. KL Rahul (46) and David Warner (65) helped SRH post 172 for 5. Excellent bowling from Steyn, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Irfan Pathan (two wickets each) restricted MI to 157 for 7 despite a 48-ball 78 by Kieron Pollard.

13:59 (IST)

SRH needed 17 to win. Mohammad Nabi thumped Hardik Pandya for a six off the third ball and it all boiled down to 6 off the final ball for a tie. Pandey smashed Pandya over wide long-on for a maximum to take the match into a Super Over. Bumrah restricted SRH to just 8 – they lost two wickets and lasted only 4 balls. Hardik Pandya smashed Rashid Khan for a six off the first delivery of MI’s Super Over. They completed a thrilling win in three balls.

13:54 (IST)

In the last match between the two sides: A 58-ball 69 by Quinton de Kock helped MI post a par total of 162 for 5 against SRH the last time these two teams met in the IPL on the 2nd of May, 2019 in Mumbai. It was a single-man story for SRH too. Manish Pandey played the lone hand with a magnificent unbeaten 47-ball 71 but could not quite see his team through despite a dramatic last over.

13:49 (IST)

Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon. A win will ensure top position for MI on the points table while SRH would look to continue their winning streak – after losing their initial couple of matches they have bounced back and won two in a row.

13:42 (IST)

Hello and welcome to yet another blockbuster day as we have two matches today. In the first encounter Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyerabad and in the second, KXIP will face CSK. We will bring all the latest scores and live updates from both the matches. 

IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs SRH Today's Match at Sharjah: Both Teams Look for Third Win

IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrusers Hyderabad Live Score & Latest Updates - He was a little off the mark in SRH’s opening fixture against RCB in Dubai but was still restrictive conceding 31 runs from his 4 overs – which meant that his economy rate was below the average for the innings. Rashid was very economical and struck a crucial blow even in SRH’s second defeat of the tournament – against KKR in Abu Dhabi. He got rid of the KKR captain – the experienced Dinesh Karthik – in his very first over conceding just three, reducing KKR to 55 for 3 after 7 overs in the chase. He conceded just 25 runs in his 4 overs bowling 8 dot deliveries.

PREVIEW: Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday afternoon. A victory will take either team to the top of the table potentially – so plenty to play for and no extra motivation will be needed by either of the units. MI did a lot of things right in their victory against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi – the top-order fired – at least most of them – and their two great finishers, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya provided the kind of flourish at the end associated with their surnames. The only real worry in the batting remains the form of Quinton de Kock – the South African has just managed to score 48 runs in 4 matches. MI would also be happy to see Jasprit Bumrah find his rhythm against KXIP. He was their best bowler and returned with 2-18 in 4 overs. The Indian pacer had an indifferent start to the tournament not picking wickets and being unusually expensive.

SRH would like to keep their winning streak going after registering wins in their last two matches. They did not exactly have a great start to the tournament with losses to RCB and KKR. SRH need their captain and premier batsman, David Warner to fire at the top. That they have won twice without him really being at his destructive best is good news for them but they would need their talisman to return to his old ways as the competition gets tighter. The management would be thrilled that Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma were involved in a match-changing partnership in their previous encounter that would put less pressure on Kane Williamson in the middle order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with the new ball and at the death and Rashid Khan in the middle overs continue to be the two standout bowlers for SRH.

The smaller dimensions of Sharjah could provide a big run feast with some power-hitters in both the line-ups. The likes of Warner, Bairstow, Pollard and Hardik could run riot, beware bowlers!

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians – – Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

