IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs DC Today's Match at Dubai: Delhi, Bangalore Eye Top Spot, Mishra Blow for DC

IPL 2020 Live Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage for Match 19 in the IPL. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are both on 6 points from 4 games and will be eyeing top spot today. For Delhi however it's been a terrible start to the day as ace leggie Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury.

  • 16:56 (IST)

17:49 (IST)

RCB would be thrilled that their captain, Virat Kohli struck form against the Royals in Abu Dhabi. Devdutt Padikkal has been their batsman of the tournament thus far – he is their leading run-scorer with 3 fifties. Aaron Finch has also got some runs while AB has produced two outstanding innings so far.

17:41 (IST)

DC could go back to Axar Patel, who was dropped from the previous game, to replace Amit Mishra for their game against RCB on Monday. They also have a foreign spin option in Sandeep Lamichhane.

17:21 (IST)

New kit alert! 

17:07 (IST)

Delhi Capitals legspinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of IPL 2020 due to a finger injury, according to a report in ANI. Mishra suffered a tendon injury on his finger while fielding in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday and walked off the field after bowling only two overs. Mishra was in the middle of a good spell in the tiny ground in Sharjah when the injury forced him off. "The reports have come in and it is bad news. He will be unavailable for the rest of the season and we will need to look at a replacement. The worst part is that he was looking in great rhythm and bowling really well. His experience was something that was not just helping him in the middle on these UAE wickets, but also the youngters in the team," ANI quoted a Delhi official as saying.

16:56 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage for Match 19 in the IPL. Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore are both on 6 points from 4 games and will be eyeing top spot today. For Delhi however it's been a terrible start to the day as ace leggie Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury. How will Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting react to this? 

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on Monday, 5th of October.

Both teams would be looking for a win to give them early ascendancy in the tournament – a victory will take either team to the top of the points table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB would be thrilled that their captain, Virat Kohli struck form against the Royals in Abu Dhabi. Devdutt Padikkal has been their batsman of the tournament thus far – he is their leading run-scorer with 3 fifties. Aaron Finch has also got some runs while AB has produced two outstanding innings so far.

Yuzvendra Chahal remains their trump card with the ball. He will be used in the middle overs to provide the breakthroughs and to keep the batsmen on a tight leash – he has already given two Player of the Match performances. He is the joint highest wicket-taker of the league so far. Washington Sundar has been brilliantly restrictive for RCB conceding at just 4.72 runs per over.

Delhi Capitals

Like RCB, DC would be very happy with their top order with the exception of Shimron Hetmyer who is yet to showcase his true potential in the tournament. Prithvi Shaw has given two gems in the tournament while Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 88 off 38 deliveries against KKR gave a glimpse of his phenomenal talent and ability. Rishabh Pant also produced a cameo against KKR and after a sluggish start announced himself in IPL 2020.

Kagiso Rabada went for a few against KKR but remains their number one strike bowler. He has already picked 8 wickets from 4 matches in the tournament. Axar Patel is their unsung hero in the middle overs. He has just gone for 46 runs in the 10 overs he has bowled in the tournament. Unfortunately he was left out in their previous encounter to accommodate Ashwin. The management needs to re-think their strategy based on current form.

WHAT: IPL 2020, Match 19

WHEN: October 5, 7:30PM IST

WHERE: Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports Network

LIVE STREAMING: Disney + Hotstar

Predicted XI

Delhi Capitals – Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra/ Axar Patel, Harshal Patel

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

