IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs RCB Today's Match at Dubai: Rajasthan Eye Final Flourish

IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score and Latest Updates - IPL 2020 live score RR 158-4: Smith begins and ends Chahal's final over by switch hitting him for four. He also got another boundary off a no-ball but the resulting free hit goes for just one. To make matters worse, the final ball is also a no-ball but the free hit again goes for one.

Rajasthan vs Bangalore (T20)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

RAJ vs BLR Cricket Scorecard (T20)

Match 33 T20, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 17 October, 2020

Rajasthan

167/4

(18.3) RR 9.02

Rajasthan Steven Smith (C)
Toss won by Rajasthan (decided to bat)
Bangalore

Bangalore

  • 17:02 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score RR 158-4: Smith begins and ends Chahal's final over by switch hitting him for four. He also got another boundary off a no-ball but the resulting free hit goes for just one. To make matters worse, the final ball is also a no-ball but the free hit again goes for one.

  • 16:45 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score RCB 127-4: SIX and OUT! Smith begins the over by absolutely clobbering Morris over deep square leg but Morris has the last laugh as Buttler top edges one that Saini collects at mid-on.

  • 16:42 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score RR 119-3: FOUR, FOUR! Oh what is Udana doing? Two balls, both short and slow and wide, both punished by Smith. 11 runs came off the over. Exactly what RR needed.

  • 16:26 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score RR 91-3: SIX! Buttler goes big against Shahbaz Ahmed and manages to get him away for a maximum over long-off. 11 came off the 11th over.

  • 16:11 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score RR 69-3: OUT! Chahal has two in two! The leggie floats one outside off and Samson goes for a big shot over long-off but only picks out Chris Morris in the deep. 

  • 16:09 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score RR 69-2: SIX, OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal's first over starts with a massive six by Samson, who clears long-on with some ease. But Uthappa goes for a big shot towards leg and only finds Aaron Finch in the deep. 

  • 16:06 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score RR 62-1: FOUR, FOUR! Uthappa isn't stopping despite Stokes' departure and he gets a couple of boundaries of Saini too. RR are so far on course for a big one.

  • 16:00 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score RR 50-1: OUT! Morris gets the breakthrough. Slower one deceives Stokes who goes hard but only manages to glove it straight to De Villiers behind the stumps. 

  • 15:49 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score RR 38-0: FOUR, FOUR, SIX! Isuru Udana's first over is one to forget. Stokes first outside edges one for a boundary before the over ends with Uthappa first hitting one over mid-on before slamming one with a lofted driven shot for a maximum! 

  • 15:44 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score RR 21-0: Chris Morris shares the new ball with Sundar and his first over goes for just 3 runs. However, Sundar's second over is an expensive one as Uthappa hits the spinner for 4 fours! 

  • 15:02 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and will bat first. This is pretty much in keeping with the recent trend wherein teams have preferred to set rather than chase down targets.

  • 13:45 (IST)

    IPL 2020 live score: After a dismal outing against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be eager to get back on track when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their return fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Saturday afternoon.

IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs RCB Today's Match at Dubai: Rajasthan Eye Final Flourish

IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score and Latest Updates - IPL 2020 live score RR 158-4: Smith begins and ends Chahal's final over by switch hitting him for four. He also got another boundary off a no-ball but the resulting free hit goes for just one. To make matters worse, the final ball is also a no-ball but the free hit again goes for one.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to get their strategy right after the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2020 match at Dubai on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led RCB have won five of their eight games on the back of all-round performances but made a few poor judgment calls in the eight-wicket defeat to KXIP on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Royals' campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB's five wins so far include a Super Over triumph over Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. But against KXIP in Sharjah, AB De Villiers, who has been in fine form, was sent in to bat at number six, a baffling decision by RCB.

Left-handers Washington Sundar (13) and Shivam Dube (23) were promoted up the order to accompany skipper Kohli in the middle. The experiment didn't work as all three batsmen struggled with the South African scoring just two off five balls.

To add to RCB's woes, while defending the total, Kohli decided to save the in-form Sundar for the big-hitting Chris Gayle, who came to bat in the eighth over. That gamble didn't pay off either as the 41-year-old Jamaican smashed the young off-spinner for four sixes.

Rajasthan Royals

The Royals boast of a strong batting line-up. But the likes of Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson have failed to score since the two victories in Sharjah at the beginning of the tournament.

Jos Buttler too has been unable to capitalise on his starts, scoring just one half-century in seven innings. After failing in his first match of the season, Ben Stokes, who has been elevated to the role of an opener, hit 41 before he was run out against the Delhi Capitals.

The inaugural season champions have relied on Rahul Tewatia to rescue them from precarious positions and the all-rounder managed to do that twice against KXIP and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. But he failed against the Capitals when yet again the top-order botched an easy run-chase.

Jofra Archer spearheads the Rajasthan bowling unit, along with the spin duo of Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal, who have consistently figured in an XI that has gone through a lot of chopping and changing.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.

