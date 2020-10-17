IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs RCB Today's Match at Dubai: Rajasthan, Bangalore Eye Win

IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score and Latest Updates - IPL 2020 live score: Though RCB remain static at third spot in the standings despite enduring an eight-wicket loss against KXIP on Thursday, Kohli & Co need to tighten their seat belts as the league is now heading towards its business end.

Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to get their strategy right after the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2020 match at Dubai on Saturday. The Virat Kohli-led RCB have won five of their eight games on the back of all-round performances but made a few poor judgment calls in the eight-wicket defeat to KXIP on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Royals' campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB's five wins so far include a Super Over triumph over Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. But against KXIP in Sharjah, AB De Villiers, who has been in fine form, was sent in to bat at number six, a baffling decision by RCB.

Left-handers Washington Sundar (13) and Shivam Dube (23) were promoted up the order to accompany skipper Kohli in the middle. The experiment didn't work as all three batsmen struggled with the South African scoring just two off five balls.

To add to RCB's woes, while defending the total, Kohli decided to save the in-form Sundar for the big-hitting Chris Gayle, who came to bat in the eighth over. That gamble didn't pay off either as the 41-year-old Jamaican smashed the young off-spinner for four sixes.

Rajasthan Royals

The Royals boast of a strong batting line-up. But the likes of Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson have failed to score since the two victories in Sharjah at the beginning of the tournament.

Jos Buttler too has been unable to capitalise on his starts, scoring just one half-century in seven innings. After failing in his first match of the season, Ben Stokes, who has been elevated to the role of an opener, hit 41 before he was run out against the Delhi Capitals.

The inaugural season champions have relied on Rahul Tewatia to rescue them from precarious positions and the all-rounder managed to do that twice against KXIP and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. But he failed against the Capitals when yet again the top-order botched an easy run-chase.

Jofra Archer spearheads the Rajasthan bowling unit, along with the spin duo of Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal, who have consistently figured in an XI that has gone through a lot of chopping and changing.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.