IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRH Today's Match at Dubai: Do or Nearly Die for Both Teams

IPL 2020 Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Latest Update: A crucial match for both sides, as a victory will keep them alive while a loss will take them close to exit. RR have won 4 matches from 10 games while SRH have won 3 in 9.

Rahul Tewatia was the star of RR's five-wicket victory over SRH in their opening encounter in Dubai. Coming in to bat at 78 for 5 after 12 overs, he remained unbeaten on a brilliant 45 off 28 deliveries to help his side chase down the target of 159 off the penultimate ball of the match.

Rajasthan Royals

A fine restrictive bowling effort from RR coupled with a splendid performance with the bat from Jos Buttler handed the team a much needed seven-wicket win over CSK in their last encounter. While Steven Smith has also regained his form, it will be the dramatic dip in performance of Sanju Samson that will worry RR. After starting the tournament with two breathtaking knocks at Sharjah, he has spectacularly fallen registering scores of 8, 4, 0, 5, 26, 25, 9 and 0. Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag and their ability to finish a match gives the lower-middle order a lot of depth.

Tewatia has been RR's find of IPL 2020. He has been prolific with the bat and the ball. He has picked 7 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of just under 7.5. Jofra Archer is their trump card with the ball - he is RR's leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets from 10 matches and also their most restrictive bowler conceding at a rate of just 6.75 runs per over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH have lost their previous three matches and dug a big hole for themselves in IPL 2020. Jonny Bairstow has got starts in the last couple of matches but failed to convert them into anything substantial. Manish Pandey, who was consistently scoring runs for SRH in the first half, has been dismissed for single digits in the last two encounters. Warner got some runs from Number 4 against KKR and will in all probability continue to bat in the middle order to play the role of the playmaker.

The bowling will be led by the leg-break genius, Rashid Khan. He has picked 11 wickets from 9 matches at a phenomenal economy rate of 5.52. T Natarajan, the left-arm medium pacer has been impressive too and has also bagged 11 wickets. Sandeep Sharma has not picked many wickets but been very restrictive conceding at a rate of just 7.58.

Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Steven Smith, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi​

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad