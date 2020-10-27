IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs DC Today's Match at Dubai: Toss Coming Up Shortly

IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Latest Updates IPL 2020 Live Score: The South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada (23 wickets) and Anrich Nortje (14) has been exceptional. Tushar Deshpande and Ravichandran Ashwin's performance has been erratic in recent matches, while Axar Patel has done well to suffocate the opposition teams.

Preview:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Dubai on the 27th of October. DC are at number two on the points table with 7 wins from 11 matches whereas SRH are at number 7 with 7 losses from the same number of matches. SRH beat DC by 15 runs when the two teams first clashed in IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Ace spinner, Rashid Khan was the star for SRH, returning with 3-14 in 4 overs bagging the wickets of Dhawan, Iyer and Pant. DC, chasing 163, were restricted to 147 for 7.

SRH have lost 4 of their last 5 matches and thus find themselves on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament. They need to win their remaining three matches and also hope a number of other results go their way if they are to make the playoffs. SRH need their batting to fire. They folded for 114 chasing 127 against Kings XI in their last encounter. Jonny Bairstow has not been able to produce a great performance in the last 5 matches and needs to come good for SRH. The lower-middle order - the likes of Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad and Jason Holder need to come up with the cameos in order to release some pressure from Manish Pandey. Rashid Khan will be the trump card with the ball in the middle overs - he is expected to provide crucial breakthroughs while also restrict the opposition batsmen. He has picked 14 wickets from 11 matches so far. Holder will bring some control and discipline and give support to Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

DC have lost their last couple of matches - against KKR and KXIP - and will be looking to regain control and momentum. They are a win away from the playoffs so need not take undue pressure. Prithvi Shaw was dropped against KKR after a string of low scores - he had started the tournament with three match-winning performances but has lost steam thereafter. But with his replacement, Ajinkya Rahane also registering a duck against KKR, Shaw might be recalled into the XI. The middle order looks settled though DC are still waiting for a Rishabh Pant special in IPL 2020. The bowling will be led by Kagiso Rabada - the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The South African is way ahead of the pack with 23 wickets from 11 matches. Axar Patel has been brilliantly restrictive with an economy rate of just 5.78 in the competition.