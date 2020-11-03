IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs MI Today's Match at Sharjah: Hyderabad Eye Play-off Spot

IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Latest Updates IPL 2020 Live Score: Sunrisers are not just riding high on momentum, they are also a team, full of confidence, having outplayed Delhi Capitals and RCB in their previous two outings.

Preview: The Sunrisers Hyderabad have done well to fightback in the tournament and be in a position where they are masters of their fate. A win against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah will take them through to the playoffs while a loss will eliminate them from the race. SRH would be very pleased with their performance in the last couple of matches. While the batting clicked in Dubai against the Capitals, the bowling led the way against RCB in Sharjah. The decision to open with Wriddhiman Saha has been a master-stroke gamble that has paid off for SRH. The wicket-keeper batsman hit a match-winning 87 off just 45 deliveries against the Capitals while also top-scoring against RCB. Skipper, David Warner is also peaking at the right time and was back at his best in Dubai. Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson will hold together the middle order while the addition of Jason Holder could add some much needed firepower in the lower-order and some more control in the bowling.

Sandeep Sharma has been very impressive in the last couple of matches. He has got crucial wickets with the new ball which has set the opposition on the back foot giving SRH the early momentum in the match. Sharma has also been very restrictive. Left-arm seamer, Thangarasu Natarajan has been SRH's fast bowler of the season - he has bowled with discipline and given nothing away while also chipping in with the wickets. He had an economy rate of 6.5 and 2.75 in the last couple of matches. Rashid Khan will continue to be the playmaker with the ball for SRH in the middle orders - he is their leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets in 13 matches at a brilliant economy rate of 5.07 - the best in IPL 2020!

Having already reserved a top two spot in the playoffs, Mumbai Indians may experiment a bit in this match. They would want to rest their two fast bowling workhorses - Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult and might replace them with Mitchell McClenaghan and Dhawal Kulkarni. They might also give Quinton de Kock a breather and get in Chris Lynn at the top of the order. Ishan Kishan can go behind the stumps in that case. MI have been the most balanced team in IPL 2020 and are now firing on all cylinders. While the batting, even without Rohit Sharma, looks threatening enough to damage opposition bowling attacks, their main arsenal is their bowling unit - the best in the tournament. Bumrah and Boult have been outstanding and have been given excellent support by James Pattinson. Rahul Chahar has continued to impress with his leg spin since IPL 2019.