IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB Eliminator, Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: In-Form SRH Look for 2016 Repeat

IPL 2020 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Eliminator Live Updates: SRH finished third in the table with 14 points, ending the league stage with a string of wins. RCB too had 14 points but finished their league stage with a string of losses.

SRH go into the Eliminator against RCB after having registered three consecutive crushing victories, including a thrashing of RCB in Sharjah.

SRH have momentum on their side. They are peaking at the right time. They have recorded three successive victories, all comprehensive and ruthless, against the three best teams of the tournament (at least for the most part) - Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

David Warner is returning to his best after being un-Warner like throughout the tournament. The decision to open with Wriddhiman Saha has turned out to be a master-stroke for SRH. Saha has registered scores of 30, 87, 39 and 58* and eased the pressure on Warner on the other end, which in turn has allowed the Australian to produce his A-game. Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson will be the key in the middle over - the latter is due a big score and may have just reserved his best for when it matters the most.

Jason Holder has been a good inclusion in the XI. The all-rounder has the ability to produce the odd cameo and also maintains a very tight line and length also chipping in with crucial wickets. Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan have been very impressive in IPL 2020 - Sharma is amongst the most restrictive pace bowlers in the tournament. Rashid Khan will be the key in the middle overs for SRH. They rely on him to keep a check on the run-rate and to make significant breakthroughs.

RCB had a great first 10 matches in the tournament winning 7 but since then have been on a downhill slope and have lost 4 matches in a row. From being one of the favourites to top the points table, RCB barely managed to scrape through to the playoffs courtesy a better net run rate.

The biggest problem for RCB has been their over-dependency on the pair of Kohli-AB. The duo failed in two of the last 4 matches and were not at their destructive best in the other two either. Kohli has not been at his best in the tournament. Although he has scored in excess of 400 runs, his strike rate of 122.01 is below average for a batsman of his class and standard. Devdutt Padikkal has been the biggest positive for RCB in IPL 2020 - he is their leading run-getter with 472 runs in 14 matches which includes 5 fifties.

RCB have a non-existent lower middle-order - the likes of Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh and Chris Morris - need to contribute more with the bat. The batting needs a disruptor. Maybe they could use Morris as a floater and promote him to unsettle the disciplined SRH bowling machinery.

The bowling will revolve around their veteran leg spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal - RCB's leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in IPL 2020. Chahal has also been very economical and has gone at just 7.16 runs per over. Morris has been a good addition and has picked 11 wickets in 9 matches at an economy rate of 6.63. Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini have also impressed in a few matches. Washington Sundar has been their unsung hero with the ball. He has a phenomenal economy rate of just 5.77 in the tournament - the fact that he has also bowled with the new ball within the powerplay makes his feat even more commendable.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

SRH should go with an unchanged XI which means Jonny Bairstow will continue to sit out.

Possible Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, S Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Abdul Samad

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team News

Will RCB try to disrupt proceedings and bring back Aaron Finch or even Moeen Ali to open with Devdutt Padikkal? Another option is to open with Kohli.

Possible Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RCB have the edge in the recent rivalry having beaten SRH three times in their last 5 encounters.

Last 5 matches

SRH won by 5 wickets

RCB won by 10 runs

RCB won by 4 wickets

SRH won by 118 runs

RCB won by 14 runs

To watch out for

David Warner is a big-match player. He raises his game in the matches that matter the most. Warner is returning to his destructive best and has the potential to bat RCB out of the match.

Quotes

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Top two would've been really very nice. But I think we've played good enough cricket to earn a qualification spot. You could say just before the qualification, the mindset was a little bit tentative - RCB skipper, Virat Kohli after his side registered its fourth consecutive loss in the tournament - against the Capitals in Abu Dhabi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: We have a never say die attitude and that is how we approach each game - SRH skipper, David Warner after his side registered its third consecutive win in the IPL beating Mumbai Indians in Sharjah.