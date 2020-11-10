IPL 2020: 'Look What He's Doing for DC This Year' - Brian Lara Feels RCB's Loss is DC's Gain

Marcus Stoinis has been a game-changer for Delhi Capitals this year, and has been instrumental in taking them to their maiden IPL final. It was courtesy Stonis that DC got an excellent start in the Qualifier 2 against SRH. Not only that, he had been performing consistently well throughout the league matches as well.

His all-round show hasn't gone unnoticed and West Indies legend Brian Lara is mighty impressed with the way he has fared so far in the tournament. He also indicated that RCB made an error by letting him go in the auctions.

“He got let off by RCB last year and see what he’s doing for DC this year,” Lara said on Star Sports. Stonis so far has made 352 runs and picked up 12 wickets this season.

“Ricky (Ponting) had spoken to me a couple of times about the possibilities of opening the batting. It just worked out and we thought this was the game to do it. In one of the games, I batted at No.3 and it didn’t come off as we were chasing 220,” Stonis recalled.

“Bowling in this format is always hard and it’s more about planning and having a good idea before you get to the ground.”

“Just be clear that in T20, you are not always trying to take wickets but control the run-rate and controlling the game builds some pressure.”

When asked about the gameplan for the final, he said, “Preparations will be the same as usual. When big games are coming up, more important to stick to your usual strategies and routines, MI are a great team and they have been consistent all season, beaten us thrice.

“We will just bring out our best game of cricket and play our best. I reckon that will be good enough,” Stoinis said.