IPL 2020 | Looking Forward to Playing Under Virat Kohli, Says Aaron Finch

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch said he is looking forward to playing under Virat Kohli in IPL 2020 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Cricketnext Staff |August 6, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
RCB got Finch at the player auction for the 2020 season, adding experience to their batting unit. He said he'll be happy to chip in with help for the RCB captain if needed.


"I know how competitive and driven he is. I can't wait to join up with RCB. To get the opportunity to play for a franchise that has some of the greatest players in the world is going to be fun. It would have been amazing to play in front of the home crowd at Chinnaswamy but representing the franchise in UAE will still mean a huge amount to me," Finch told ANI.


"It will be my first time playing under Virat's leadership but something I'm very excited about. Having played against him for a number of years now in international cricket and IPL I know how driven and competitive he is, that something I'm looking forward to seeing up close.


"I hope that my experience will come in handy, being able to help out anyone I can during the IPL. If that means I can help take some pressure off Virat then I will do everything I have to."


Finch said the consistency of Steve Smith and Kohli made them stand out from the rest of the batsmen in the current era.


"As for the best batsman in the world, you could throw a blanket over a handful of players over 3 formats. The consistency of Steve Smith and Virat Kohli in Test cricket both home and away over a long period of time probably makes them stand out from the rest," Finch said.


ALSO READ: Aaron Finch on Batting With Sachin Tendulkar: 'If I Run Him Out, I Won't Get Out of Lord's'


"The passion of Australian and Indian fans, along with an amazing history of close and competitive series makes it a marquee series. The pressures, the expectations, and the rivalry make it a brilliant series to be a part of."


The T20 World Cup this year has been postponed, and Finch said Australia are on their way to understanding their game better in the format.


"World Cups are obviously the pinnacle of the white ball game and T20 is a format that we probably haven't played our best cricket in the past. Having played a lot more of this format over the last couple of years as a team, we have seen some great improvement and it is really exciting. We feel as though our game plan can stand up to the pressure of a World Cup, then it just comes down to executing your skills on the day," he said.


On a personal note, Finch said he'd like to play Test cricket again.


"I would love to get an opportunity to play Test cricket again, but realistically I think it will be very tough to force my way back into the team. Not having the opportunity to play as much first-class cricket as I would like to put the required runs on the board makes it a bit harder."

