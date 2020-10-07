- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueMatch Ended193/4(20.0) RR 9.65
MUM
RAJ136/10(20.0) RR 9.65
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonMatch Ended196/4(20.0) RR 9.8
DEL
BLR137/9(20.0) RR 9.8
Delhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Losing Wickets Early Doesn't Help Our Situation - Steve Smith
Smith himself looked visibly disappointed after his dismissal, which was the second in that fashion after his Australia teammate Pat Cummins accounted for him cheaply in Sharjah.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 7, 2020, 8:31 AM IST
Chasing a stiff target of 194 against a bowling attack as strong as that of Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals lost their top three within the first three overs. Royals skipper Steve Smith, who was out for 6 after young Yashasvi fell for a duck, said they can’t afford such mistakes.
“I think losing wickets early doesn't help, we haven't been able to get off to a good start in the last three games,” Smith said.
“Outside of Jos and Archer at the end, we have a bit of work to do on our batting.”
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
For the Royals however the prospect of Ben Stokes returning soon will help the mood in the camp.
“He (Stokes) is out till the 10th I think. He is not too far away, hopefully we can get a few wins before he's back and then gain momentum.”
“I don't think we need to panic too much, it is just about implementing our plans and playing some good cricket for longer. We haven't been able to do that in the last three games and we have to turn it around quickly. Hopefully get a bit of momentum.”
Rajasthan next play Delhi on October 9 and Smith and co will be looking to put on a better show than that in Abu Dhabi.
Recent Matches
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
-
PUN vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1804 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Punjab by 10 wickets
-
MUM vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 1704 Oct, 2020 SharjahMumbai beat Hyderabad by 34 runs
-
DEL vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 1603 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Kolkata by 18 runs
