IPL 2020: Losing Wickets Early Doesn't Help Our Situation - Steve Smith

Smith himself looked visibly disappointed after his dismissal, which was the second in that fashion after his Australia teammate Pat Cummins accounted for him cheaply in Sharjah.

Chasing a stiff target of 194 against a bowling attack as strong as that of Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals lost their top three within the first three overs. Royals skipper Steve Smith, who was out for 6 after young Yashasvi fell for a duck, said they can’t afford such mistakes.

“I think losing wickets early doesn't help, we haven't been able to get off to a good start in the last three games,” Smith said.

“Outside of Jos and Archer at the end, we have a bit of work to do on our batting.”

For the Royals however the prospect of Ben Stokes returning soon will help the mood in the camp.

“He (Stokes) is out till the 10th I think. He is not too far away, hopefully we can get a few wins before he's back and then gain momentum.”

“I don't think we need to panic too much, it is just about implementing our plans and playing some good cricket for longer. We haven't been able to do that in the last three games and we have to turn it around quickly. Hopefully get a bit of momentum.”

Rajasthan next play Delhi on October 9 and Smith and co will be looking to put on a better show than that in Abu Dhabi.