IPL 2020: Mamata Banerjee Wishes Kolkata Knight Riders Ahead of Their Match Against Mumbai Indians

The Kolkata Knight Riders will be seen in action for the first time in IPL 2020 as they take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Ahead of the much-awaited debut match of KKR this season, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished good luck to the team and co-owner actor Shahrukh Khan.

The Chief Minister picked up the slogan of KKR, Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo and said the team is all prepared for the match. “Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo has already been India’s spirit in 2020, fighting crises without breaking a sweat. Another set of champions hit the field today, trying to bring joy to every home,” Mamata Banerjee wrote.

Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 23, 2020

The match between Dinesh Karthik-led KKR and Rohit Sharma led-MI will begin at 7:30 pm (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app. It is worth mentioning that MI has won nine of their last 10 matches against KKR.

Ahead of the match, KKR tweeted a still of Dinesh Karthik and wrote, “Aamader din eshe gache! (Our day has come!) Expect some fireworks tonight as the Knights take on defending champs MI!"

Ahead of the match, Dubai's tallest building Burj Khalifa was lit up in the colours of KKR - purple and gold – as well.

The official Twitter handle of KKR shared a 49-second video of the world's tallest building displaying the LED lights and wrote, "Before the fireworks tomorrow, here's the curtain-raiser! We won't stop, on our way to the Top with upwards arrow above. Thank you @BurjKhalifa for lighting up in #KKR colours. What a welcome to the UAE tonight."

KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 22, 2020

Addressing a virtual press conference, KKR skipper Karthik said Mumbai Indians have a team of world-class players and they are a strong lineup. He added that it is good that KKR are playing against MI early in the league and assured that today’s match will be great.

KKR was at the fifth spot at the completion of the IPL 2019.