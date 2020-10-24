IPL 2020: Mandeep Singh's Father Passes Away, Batsman Still Turns Up to Play for KXIP Against SRH

Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh's father passed away on Friday (October 23) night, but Mandeep still turned out to play for the team in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Saturday.

Mandeep's father Hardev Singh had been suffering from illness before his condition deteriorated through the last week. KXIP players wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

Lost his father last night, but Mandy’s out here to open! 🙌 Way to go, Mandy#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvSRH — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 24, 2020

Mandeep got an opportunity in the XI with Mayank Agarwal unavailable due to an injury he sustained in the last game. Opening the batting, Mandeep made 17 off 14 before being caught in the deep by Rashid Khan off Sandeep Sharma.

SRH had won the toss and opted to field first, making one change to their side by bringing in Khaleel Ahmed for Shahbaz Nadeem. KXIP made two changes, replacing Mayank with Mandeep and Jimmy Neesham with Chris Jordan.

Mandeep, 28, was playing his fourth game of the season. He had scores of 27, 6 and 0 prior to this game.

In the afternoon game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, KKR's Nitish Rana dedicated his half-century to his late father-in-law, who passed away yesterday.

On reaching the milestone, Rana held up a jersey with the number 63 and name Surinder written on it.

"A heart-warming tribute from @NitishRana_27 to his father-in-law, who passed away yesterday. Surinder Marwah. Rest in peace sir," read a tweet from KKR.