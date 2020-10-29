IPL 2020: Manoj Tiwary Praises Ravi Shastri’s Show of Support For Suryakumar Yadav

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary praised Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri on Wednesday for his encouraging comment on Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav. The coach praised Yadav for his brilliant innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020. Shastri’s praise for Yadav holds special significance given the fact that the latter had just missed out getting selected in India’s squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. This comes despite Yadav being one of the best performers for his side in the IPL.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

“Surya namaskar. Stay strong and patient,” wrote Shastri in a Twitter post. Former IPL star Manoj Tiwary was quite impressed by this gesture and shared an emotional post saying he wished if he had got such support when he was still active and in form.

“I just wish (you) were the coach of Indian team during the series where I scored 100. Your message like this would have surely helped my international career. Seeing this tweet of (yours), Surya will be happy,” Tiwary wrote.

I just wish u were the coach of Indian team during the series where i scored 💯 .. Your message like this would have surely helped my international career. Seeing this tweet of urs #Surya will be happy 👍 https://t.co/9vvVSkiBtT — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 28, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav played an unbeaten knock of 79 runs off 43 balls to help his team chase the target of 165 set by Virat Kohli’s RCB. He was awarded the player of the match for his performance. This was Yadav’s third half century in this IPL edition, taking his total to 362 runs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, MI vs RCB Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: As It Happened

In the post-match ceremony, Mumbai Indians’ captain Kieron Pollard said Yadav was indeed disappointed for not being selected. He praised Yadav for still managing to play so well at a time the team was under so much pressure. “Imagine someone batting at that strike rate after (losing) two early wickets. Deep down he must be very disappointed to not have donned the blue for India,” said Pollard. He believed Yadav will be rewarded when the time comes.

Suryakumar Yadav has received support from various quarters and several fans and former cricketers including Harbhajan Singh and Dilip Vengsarkar have questioned the selectors for ignoring him.

Former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris even joked about Yadav playing for his country. “I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough,” tweeted Styris.

I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020

Yadav maintained his humble composure after winning the match and said he was just looking to finish the game and was glad to have done it.