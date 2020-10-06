IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis – DC’s Master Finisher In IPL 2020

The Australian has played a pivotal role in 2 of DC’s 4 wins in the tournament. His strike rate of 198.38 in IPL 2020 is the third-highest (min. 100 runs) only after Kieron Pollard and Sanju Samson.

Australian Marcus Stoinis has produced one sensational all-round performance and another smashing one with the bat – both significant and leading to victory for Delhi Capitals helping them top the points table one-third into the tournament.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

He has been the prime finisher for the Capitals taking that role from the more reputed Rishabh Pant who after a slow start is just about getting his act together in the competition.

Coming in to bat at 86 for 4 (after 14 overs) at the fall of Pant’s wicket against Kings XI Punjab in DC’s opening fixture in Dubai, Stoinis blasted 53 off just 21 deliveries smashing 7 fours and 3 sixes, to take his team to a par score of 157 for 8. While all the other DC batsmen struggled to up the ante and scored at a collective strike rate of 94.06, Stoinis was in a different zone and struck at rate of 252.38!

But Stoinis wasn’t done for the match! He defended 13 off the final over of the innings to push the match into a Super Over – this after having conceded 12 off the first three deliveries! He held his nerve and composure and finished the innings with a dot ball, wicket, wicket! KXIP were dismissed for 2 in the Super Over and DC went on to register a famous and thrilling win from the jaws of defeat.

This victory gave DC confidence and set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Stoinis again showed his prowess with the bat as a finisher against RCB in Dubai. Coming into bat at 90 for 3 in the 12th over, he top-scored for his franchise with a ferocious unbeaten 53 off just 26 deliveries – a knock that included 6 fours and 2 sixes. It was the difference between DC ending with a par score of 160-170 and a match-winning one of 196 for 4.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Shaw-Sunk Redemption – Prithvi Shows His Class

Thus, the Australian has played a pivotal role in 2 of DC’s 4 wins in the tournament. His strike rate of 198.38 in IPL 2020 is the third-highest (min. 100 runs) only after Kieron Pollard and Sanju Samson.

His contributions assume greater significance as DC’s main striker in the middle order – Pant – hasn’t quite been at his best in the tournament. The Indian left-hander has scored at a rate of 139.02 which is much below his IPL career strike rate of 160.25.

Stoinis was in great form with the bat in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20. He was the highest scorer of the tournament aggregating a whopping 705 runs in just 17 matches at a strike rate of 136.62. His exploits included one hundred and 6 fifties. Playing as an opener, he hammered a 54-ball 83 in the Challenger against Sydney Thunder in Melbourne.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 LIVE Score, MI vs RR Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: Toss Coming Up Shortly

Overall, Stoinis has scored 2637 runs in 122 T20 matches at an average of 33.37 and strike rate of 130.67. He has also picked 65 wickets and gone at 8.78 runs per over.

He could just be DC’s trump card to success in IPL 2020.