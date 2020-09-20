IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis Lights Up Dubai with Blitzkreig Knock vs Kings XI Punjab

Marcus Stoinis dragged Delhi Capitals to 157/8 with a blistering half century in their opening IPL 2020 encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (53) dragged Delhi Capitals to 157/8 with a blistering half century in their opening Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday (September 20). [IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE | LIVE UPDATES]

A stellar show from Mohammed Shami (3/15), backed by valuable shifts put in by debutant Ravi Bishnoi (1/22) and Sheldon Cottrell (2/24) made it look like Kings XI Punjab may have a small target to chase in the second IPL match of the season.

Stonis walked in when DC were 87-5 and in a vulnerable position. The loss of early wickets thanks to Shami meant Shreyas Iyer (39) and Rishabh Pant (31) had a rebuilding job on their hands when they were in the middle.

Also Read: Eoin Morgan Can Replace Dinesh Karthik as KKR Captain, Says Sunil Gavaskar

However, both India internationals departed in quick succession and there was plenty still to do for Stoinis. However, his 21-ball 53 included 7 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 252.38.

The burly Aussie would save his best for the last. DC were on 127/7 at the end of the penultimate over of the innings at the Dubai International Stadium after which Stoinis smashed 26 runs off Chris Jordan in the final over.

Also Read: Jos Buttler to Miss RR's First Match Against CSK, Will Be in Quarantine

He hit a four that was followed by three sixes and another boundary. Additionally, the over included a wide and a dramatic final ball in which Stoinis was run out after taking a run but Jordan had overstepped.

Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada ran two runs off the free-hit to make 30 runs off the over.