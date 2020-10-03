- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
IPL 2020: Match 16, KKR VS DC: Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals – October 3
As IPL 2020 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, cricket fans do not want any of the games to be washed away due to rain or bad weather
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 3, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will go head to head in Match 16 of IPL 2020.
The match will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, on October 3, 2020 at 7.30 pm IST.
As IPL 2020 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the world, cricket fans do not want any of the games to be washed away due to rain or bad weather. As of now, any IPL 2020 fixture has not been cancelled because of weather and has taken place as per the schedule.
Weather forecast for KKR vs DC match
The KKR vs DC match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.It will be a sunny day on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 38 degree Celsius, while the minimum will hover around 27 degree Celsius. The wind speed will be about 20 kmph and there is a forecast of 52% humidity. Weather is an important factor to decide if batting first would be beneficial or not after winning the toss. Bowling could be a bit tricky in the second innings on account of dew.
KKR vs DC Pitch report
Only two games have been played at the Sharjah Stadium in this season till now. The pitch has been observed to favour spin bowlers. Batting first will be challenging in Sharjah as the average scoring rate per over at this venue in T20s is 7.20, but the dew will be expected to make batting much more comfortable in the second innings. As per past record, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Chennai Super Kings have a 100% win record on this ground.
WHAT: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Match 16
WHEN: October 3 at 7.30 pm IST
WHERE: Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
