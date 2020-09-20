IPL 2020: Match 2 Between DC and KXIP, Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab – September 20

With the IPL kicking of from today. Here is a match preview of the second match of the tournament in Dubai. According to experts, it is going to be a batting friendly wicket.

Delhi Capitals will play against Kings XI Punjab in the second match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7.30 pm IST.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report:

As cricket has started after a long gap, fans of both teams must be thinking if the weather on match day will be suitable for the game. It is not expected to rain in Dubai on Sunday. The temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius, so it will be a sunny day.

Apart from this, September 20 in Dubai will be a humid day as forecasts suggest that humidity will be around 63 per cent. Humidity level is expected to soar as the match progresses. Owing to this, more dew will be witnessed on the ground.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Dubai Pitch Report

The pitch is likely to support bastmen as it has minimal grass covering. The game may be high scoring as the ground has short boundaries. As dew is expected to cover the ground in the second half of the game, bowlers will find it difficult to grip the ball.

The two teams have gone head-to head 24 times in the IPL. Delhi Capitals have won 10, while Kings XI Punjab outperformed their opponents (DC) in 14 games.

Delhi Capitals’ batting attack includes Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetymer and Prithvi Shaw, whereas their bowling line-up has Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma and Avesh Khan.

On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab will be led by KL Rahul, who is also expected to keep the wickets. The team has a strong batting line-up including Rahul, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell and Mayank Agarwal. Their bowling is supported by Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman.

Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

WHAT: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Match 2

WHEN: September 20 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar