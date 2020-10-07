IPL 2020: Match 21 Between KKR and CSK, Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings – October 7

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be facing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on October 7. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Dinesh Karthik-led KKR have played four matches so far in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and out of which, they have won two and lost two. They lost their last match to Delhi Capitals by 18 runs.

On the other hand, Chennai, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, have played five games till now in IPL 2020. Out of the five games, they have won two and lost three. CSK emerged victorious against Kings XI Punjab in the last clash by 10 wickets.

Where KKR will be trying to recover from the loss of the previous game, CSK will be doing their best to win their second match in a row with a good margin. But, lose and win depend on many factors. Two among them are weather and pitch.

Weather forecast for KKR vs CSK Abu Dhabi

On October 7, when the match between KKR and CSK will be played, the temperature is expected to be around 36 degree Celsius. Humidity will be 49 per cent and wind speed is likely to be about 21 kmph. There is no prediction of rain, which has not spoilt any game so far in the tournament.

Pitch report KKR vs CSK Abu Dhabi

The pitch at Abu Dhabi supports both spinners and pacers. In the early overs, fast bowlers get a favour, but as the game progresses, the pitch starts offering support to spinners. In the initial overs, teams tend to play cautiously and begin hitting towards the end. This approach may be followed by both the sides in the upcoming game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details

LIVE SCORE OF KKR VS CSK.

WHAT: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Match 21

WHEN: October 7 at 7.30pm IST

WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels

LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar