IPL 2020: Match 26 Between SRH and RR, Dubai Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals – October 11

As the 2020 Indian Premier League is gaining momentum, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be going forward to clinching winning points from Rajasthan Royals in the 26th fixture of the league to be held at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on October 11.

The SRH vs RR match will begin at 3.30 pm IST on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have fared comparatively well this season.

With three wins and three losses, David Warner’s side comes to the match with confidence from their last win. On other hand, Rajasthan Royals will be giving their all to register a victory after four back to back losses.

The Hyderabad team have settled down with a stable team with openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow, top bowler Rashid Khan and batsmen Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson all playing well. The loss of senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has hardly left a dent on the team.

On the other hand, Rajasthan need to finalise a stable opening pair.

After playing well in the first couple of matches, skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have failed to score runs in the recent matches. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal has been given chances in three matches but he seems to be not in form. Although Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer are all capable of hitting those power shots in the middle and lower order, none of them have been able to stand strong until the end and win matches.

As a great relief to the side, Ben Stokes will be out of his quarantine and available to play but as he lacks practice, it remains to be seen if he gets a spot in the playing 11.

Weather forecast for SRH vs RR, Dubai

The temperature in Dubai tomorrow is expected to be in the range of 35 to 45 degree celsius. The weather will be getting dry and hot so the players must be ready to bear the heat.

There is no forecast of rain.

Pitch report SRH vs RR, Dubai

The Dubai pitch has proved beneficial for batting. Winning the toss will be crucial as no team will like to bowl in the hot afternoon. Teams have scored 170 plus runs on the field before which have been defended as well.

