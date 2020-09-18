- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
ENG
AUS305/7(50.0) RR 6.04
Australia beat England by 3 wickets
- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunUp Next
DC
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Match Schedule Date and Time, Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures of all Teams
As expected the season opener will pit the two biggest names in the competition. 24 matches will be played at Dubai's Dubai International Stadium, while Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to 20 matches. The iconic Emirate of Sharjah will have 12 matches at the revamped Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The league stages will also witness a total of ten double-headers.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 18, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
IPL 2020: Three-time Champs, Best Win Ratio & Dhoni’s 15 Power Knocks - Numbers That Define CSK
IPL 2020: Two-Time Toppers, Zero Finals - Numbers That Define Delhi Capitals Over the Years
IPL 2020: Three Great Batsmen, Bowling Struggles & Second-worst Win Percentage – RCB in IPL
IPL 2020: Four-time Champs, Lasith Malinga's Record Wickets and Kieron Pollard's Strike Rate - The Numbers That Define MI
IPL 2020: Warne’s Captaincy & Watson's Record - Numbers That Define Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2020: Two-time Champions, Gambhir's Consistency & Narine's Wickets - Numbers that Define KKR
IPL 2020: Memorable 2014, KL Rahul's Form, Glenn Maxwell's Hits - Numbers That Define Kings XI Punjab
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking