IPL 2020: Match Schedule Date and Time, Match Timings, Venue, Fixtures of all Teams

As expected the season opener will pit the two biggest names in the competition. 24 matches will be played at Dubai's Dubai International Stadium, while Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to 20 matches. The iconic Emirate of Sharjah will have 12 matches at the revamped Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The league stages will also witness a total of ten double-headers.

As expected the season opener will pit the two biggest names in the competition. 24 matches will be played at Dubai's  Dubai International Stadium, while Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to 20 matches. The iconic Emirate of Sharjah will have 12 matches at the revamped Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The league stages will also witness a total of ten double-headers.

IPL 2020: Three-time Champs, Best Win Ratio & Dhoni’s 15 Power Knocks - Numbers That Define CSK

IPL 2020: Two-Time Toppers, Zero Finals - Numbers That Define Delhi Capitals Over the Years

IPL 2020: Three Great Batsmen, Bowling Struggles & Second-worst Win Percentage – RCB in IPL

IPL 2020: Four-time Champs, Lasith Malinga's Record Wickets and Kieron Pollard's Strike Rate - The Numbers That Define MI

IPL 2020: Warne’s Captaincy & Watson's Record - Numbers That Define Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020: Two-time Champions, Gambhir's Consistency & Narine's Wickets - Numbers that Define KKR

IPL 2020: Memorable 2014, KL Rahul's Form, Glenn Maxwell's Hits - Numbers That Define Kings XI Punjab

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches

