Live

IND IN NZ, 5 T20I SERIES, 2020 1st T20I, Eden Park, Auckland, 24 January, 2020

1ST INN

New Zealand *

73/0 (7.0)

New Zealand
v/s
India
India

Toss won by India (decided to field)
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 50, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 24 January, 2020

1ST INN

Hobart Hurricanes *

27/1 (3.5)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder

Toss won by Hobart Hurricanes (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

24 Jan, 202012:20 IST

2nd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

26 Jan, 202012:20 IST

3rd T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

29 Jan, 202012:30 IST

4th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

IPL 2020: Match Timings Once Again on Agenda for Governing Council

A couple of seasons back broadcaster partners Star had requested for a 7pm start before changing their stance to 7.30pm. This season also they have left it to the BCCI to consider the request.

January 24, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
IPL 2020: Match Timings Once Again on Agenda for Governing Council

One of the most important points on the agenda of the IPL Governing Council meeting on January 27 is a possible change in timings, especially with the Rajasthan Royals’ request to play in Guwahati. A report in the Times of India says that the focus is back on starting the games at 7.30pm instead of 8pm.

A couple of seasons back broadcaster partners Star had requested for a 7pm start before changing their stance to 7.30pm. This season also they have left it to the BCCI to consider the request.

The report also adds that the broadcaster's demand is based on: a) An early start followed by an early wrap up (post-match presentation) will significantly increase viewership and help with the ratings; b) Sponsors of the league and franchises will get more exposure; c) Crowds will be able to retire early than having to wait until mid-night.

While the BCCI is yet to discuss this with the franchises there are voices in support of the 8pm start as well.

The GC is also expected to decide on the schedule, which is being delayed partly due to the Rajasthan Royals’ request to play a couple of games in Guwahati.

Royals have been looking to play some matches outside of Jaipur - a decision born out of compulsions that they are not ready to open up about.

They have, in fact, made the specific request that they would like to play their first two matches of the season in Guwahati, the hometown of one of their younger stars Riyan Parag.

"Security concerns need to be addressed too (in Guwahati). The schedule is ready," say sources.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 29 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th T20I T20 | Fri, 31 Jan, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington WPS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
