IPL 2020 IPL 2020 Matches at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium: As we are all set begin the fun league from September 19, here is what you should know about the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.

The most-awaited T20 series is all set to begin in the UAE within coming days. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kickstart from September 19. Due to the spread of coronavirus, the BCCI has decided to take the IPL venue overseas this year.

For the year 2020, IPL T20 matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates. The fixtures will be played across three different venues in the country, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Abu Dhabi will play host to 20 matches in the series, while Dubai will get 24 matches in its kitty. The Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium will be host to just 12 matches in the tournament.

It is to be noted that the 13th edition of the IPL was to begin in March. However, the series was postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

Located in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium was constructed in the early 1980s. However, it was improved in renovated over the years, hosting its first international matches in April 1984 during the Asia Cup.

Back in 2010, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium was chosen at the home ground for the Afghanistan cricket team for One Day International and First-Class matches. However, they later shifted their base to Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Noida, India.

The best test match on the ground was hosted in January 2002 between Pakistan and West Indies.

The first match from the upcoming IPL 2020 league to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The match will take place on September 22.

Matches to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium

September 22 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 27 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 3 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH DELHI CAPITALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 4 -- 3:30PM SHARJAH MUMBAI INDIANS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 9 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 12 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 15 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 17 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH DELHI CAPITALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

October 23 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 26 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB

October 31 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS vs BANGALORE SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

November 3 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs MUMBAI INDIANS