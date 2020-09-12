- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
IPL 2020 Matches at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium
IPL 2020 Matches at Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 12, 2020, 12:49 PM IST
The most-awaited T20 series is all set to begin in the UAE within coming days. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kickstart from September 19. Due to the spread of coronavirus, the BCCI has decided to take the IPL venue overseas this year.
For the year 2020, IPL T20 matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates. The fixtures will be played across three different venues in the country, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Abu Dhabi will play host to 20 matches in the series, while Dubai will get 24 matches in its kitty. The Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium will be host to just 12 matches in the tournament.
It is to be noted that the 13th edition of the IPL was to begin in March. However, the series was postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.
As we are all set begin the fun league from September 19, here is what you should know about the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium.
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium
Located in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium was constructed in the early 1980s. However, it was improved in renovated over the years, hosting its first international matches in April 1984 during the Asia Cup.
Back in 2010, the Sharjah Cricket Stadium was chosen at the home ground for the Afghanistan cricket team for One Day International and First-Class matches. However, they later shifted their base to Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in Noida, India.
The best test match on the ground was hosted in January 2002 between Pakistan and West Indies.
The first match from the upcoming IPL 2020 league to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The match will take place on September 22.
Matches to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium
September 22 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
September 27 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB
October 3 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH DELHI CAPITALS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
October 4 -- 3:30PM SHARJAH MUMBAI INDIANS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
October 9 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS
October 12 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
October 15 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs KINGS XI PUNJAB
October 17 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH DELHI CAPITALS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS
October 23 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH CHENNAI SUPER KINGS vs MUMBAI INDIANS
October 26 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs KINGS XI PUNJAB
October 31 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH ROYAL CHALLENGERS vs BANGALORE SUNRISERS HYDERABAD
November 3 -- 7:30PM SHARJAH SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs MUMBAI INDIANS
