IPL 2020 IPL 2020 Matches at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi: As we are all set begin the fun league from September 19, here is what you should know about the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The most-awaited T20 series is all set to begin in the UAE within coming days. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to kickstart from September 19. Due to the spread of coronavirus, the BCCI has decided to take the IPL venue overseas this year.

For the year 2020, IPL T20 matches will be held in the United Arab Emirates. The fixtures will be played across three different venues in the country, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The stadium Sharjah will play host to 12 matches in the series, while Dubai will get 24 matches in its kitty. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will be host to just 20 matches in the tournament.

It is to be noted that the 13th edition of the IPL was to begin in March. However, the series was postponed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Located in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium was constructed in the 2004 and was named after the President, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The cricket stadium has a capacity of 20,000 viewers at a time and has floodlights as well. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is arguably one of the world's finest cricket grounds.

The first match on the ground was played in November 2004 between Scotland and Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup.

The first match from the upcoming IPL 2020 league to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium will be between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The match will take place on September 19.

Matches to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

September 19 -- 7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

September 23 -- 7:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

September 26 -- 7:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

September 29 --7:30PM ABU DHABI DELHI CAPITALS vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

October 1 --7:30PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 3 --3:30PM ABU DHABI ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 6 --7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

October 10 --3:30PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 11 --7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 16 --7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 18 --3:30PM ABU DHABI SUNRISERS HYDERABAD vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

October 21 --7:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 24 --3:30PM ABU DHABI KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS vs DELHI CAPITALS

October 25 --7:30PM ABU DHABI RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs MUMBAI INDIANS

October 28 --7:30PM ABU DHABI MUMBAI INDIANS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

October 30 --7:30PM ABU DHABI KINGS XI PUNJAB vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS

November 1 --3:30PM ABU DHABI CHENNAI SUPER vs KINGS KINGS XI PUNJAB

November 2 --7:30PM ABU DHABI DELHI CAPITALS ROYAL vs CHALLENGERS BANGALORE