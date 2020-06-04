The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at all options to ensure the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) goes ahead, even if that means hosting the tournament abroad.
However, taking the tournament away from India will be the last resort and the main focus remains on hosting the tournament in the country itself.
"The board is looking at all options. If it comes to taking IPL out of India, it may happen but as the last option. If that's the only option then we will consider it. We have done it in the past also and we can do it again but the first preference will be to host it in India," a source within BCCI told ANI.
"We will await for clarity over T20 World Cup from ICC before discussing anything further. But I can tell that as of now no decision has been taken," the source added.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had previously said that they would 'certainly like to host' Indian Premier League 2020, but said nothing about the tournament has been decided so far.
The IPL 2020 currently stands indefinitely suspended due to the coronavirus situation in the country. However, with the fresh set of guidelines of 'Unlock 1.0' looking at permitting sports events, hopes of the BCCI holding the tournament this year increased.
Ganguly said BCCI is looking at all options but is not yet sure when cricket can resume.
The IPL's fate could be decided on June 10 when the International Cricket Council takes a call on the T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled to be held in Australia in October-November. There are talks that the IPL could get a window if the T20 World Cup is postponed.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020 May Happen Outside India But Only As a Last Option: Report
The BCCI is looking at all options to ensure the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League goes ahead, even if that means hosting the tournament abroad.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings