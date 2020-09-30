IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal Reveals How Chris Gayle is Helping Him and Other KXIP Batsmen

Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal might be competitors for the opening spot in the Kings XI Punjab side, but that's not stopping the former from helping out the latter in whatever way he can

Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal might be competitors for the opening spot in the Kings XI Punjab side, but that's not stopping the former from helping out the latter in whatever way he can. Agarwal has currently sealed the spot, with 221 runs from three matches including a maiden IPL century, and Gayle is yet to feature in the XI.

Agarwal opened up about their relationship saying Gayle is a crucial part of the team whether he is a player or mentor.

"Gayle is an integral part of KXIP whether playing or mentoring. He has been speaking to all of us, contributing in the batters' meeting and also sharing stuff which is crucial. I have had great conversations with Gayle. We first played together in RCB and just watching him play and chatting is fantastic," he told ANI.

"Even here he told me don't have to do anything extraordinary, just keep trusting your skills and execute them. He asks me to go out and enjoy the game. Before the last game, he said you are batting great and just look to get into good batting positions. If you are striking well, make sure you continue scoring runs. These are just a few of the many good things he keeps saying. He is just not helping me, but a lot of the batsmen."

Agarwal said the IPL 2020 is all about adjusting to different conditions and not having preconceived notions.

"I think the first game, the wicket wasn't the easiest to bat and the new ball was doing a bit. So, the plan was to play out the new ball without taking wickets and then take it from there. After KL got out, wickets kept falling so I tried to take the game deep and that worked. In the third game, it was more about assessing the situation and doing what is right for the team," he said.

"Very honestly I think every wicket is different and I don't think going with a preconceived notion does help anyone. Yes, the weather is hot and so the wickets would be spinning. But every wicket is different. And we have seen that in the games that have been played, a few of the wickets are assisting pace bowling while a few are really good to bat on."

Agarwal said making his debut for India in ODIs earlier this year in the tour of New Zealand helped his mindset leading to the IPL.

"Playing for the country has given me a lot of confidence and I enjoy the responsibility. I don't think it has changed the position a lot in KXIP as we have top-class cricketers here. From the word go Anil bhai (Kumble) and KL (Rahul) have been clear about what role they want each of us to play. It just makes it easier," he said.

"I had got good feedback from the New Zealand series and the Indian team coaches had also said look to work on these things. So, whatever they had said, we worked on it and it is reaping benefits today," he smiled.