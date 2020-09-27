IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal Slams Maiden IPL Century as KXIP Score 223-2 vs RR

Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal smashed a 45-ball 100 during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah on Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman Mayank Agarwal smashed a 45-ball 100 during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sharjah on Sunday (September 27). [IPL COVERAGE | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE]

Put in to bat first after Steve Smith won the toss, KXIP openers KL Rahul and Agarwal made a quick start to the game, scoring 60 runs in the powerplay and never looked back from there on. (IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP LIVE)

Rahul had scored a century in KXIP's previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore but he played the role of the run collector as Agarwal went after the bowling with abandon.

Agarwal started proceedings by smacking Ankit Rajpoot for a six in the third ball of the second over and then followed that up by smashing Jaydev Unadkat for another maximum in the third over.

Rahul would follow suit, smashing three consecutive fours off Jofra Archer before Agarwal again hit Rajpoot for three boundaries in the following over.

Agarwal then targeted leggie Rahul Tewatia, smashing him for two sixes and a four in the eighth over. He would bring up his half-century in the next over with a boundary off Shreyas Gopal.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Keen to Bowl But We Need to Listen to His Body - Zaheer Khan

Now well set, the Karnataka batsmen found the boundary on a regular basis. Rahul too eventually brought up his 50 but the night belong to Agarwal.

He brought up his century by smashing Gopal for a boundary in the end of the 15th over. By that point, KXIP were 172-0 and looking well on course for a massive target.

Agarwal continued the assualt, hitting Tom Curran for a four back over the bowler's head but he would perish when he went for another big shot off Curran and found Sanju Samson in deep mid-wicket.

KXIP would finish the first innings having scored 223-2.