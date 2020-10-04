- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatMatch Ended228/4(20.0) RR 11.4
DEL
KOL210/8(20.0) RR 11.4
Delhi beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
BLR158/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal vs Deepak Chahar & other Key Battles in KXIP vs CSK
It's time for yet another blockbuster clash between two teams who haven't well in the IPL 2020 so far, but a win in this fixture could certainly turn around their fortunes. In the second match of Sunday, Kings XI Punjab face Chennai Super Kings -- both team at the bottom of the points table. While CSK have totally been off-colour, KXIP have shown in glimpses and should have been better placed in the points table, from where they are now.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 4, 2020, 1:59 PM IST
It's time for yet another blockbuster clash between two teams who haven't well in the IPL 2020 so far, but a win in this fixture could certainly turn around their fortunes. In the second match of Sunday, Kings XI Punjab face Chennai Super Kings -- both team at the bottom of the points table. While CSK have totally been off-colour, KXIP have shown in glimpses and should have been better placed in the points table, from where they are now.
There will be a few interesting contests to watch out for during the game and Cricketnext takes a look at them:
Mayank Agarwal vs Deepak Chahar
KXIP opener Agarwal is having a dream IPL and has already struck a ton, to go with 89 in the first match. He has attacked the bowlers right from the start of the innings, and that seemed to have worked in his favour. Once again, against CSK hw would like to take charge of the proceedings and put the opposition under pressure. It will be a good battle to watch between him and Chahar, who can really swing the ball both ways. The latter has had decent success this season with five wickets.
Faf du Plessis vs Ravi Bishnoi
The South African batsman, du Plessis has been the lone batting warrior for CSK, while the others have flopped. He has performed well in every match, and is certainly their batting mainstay. He has been among the runs and is a contender for the orange cap as well. While the KXIP leg spinner has done reasonably well. He would like to attack against Faf, and get him out early. If he can do that, it could be advantage to team Punjab.
KL Rahul vs Piyush Chawla
CSK skipper MS Dhoni has used leg-spinner Chawla, well this season. He bowls at the start of the innings, and then sometimes in the middle overs. It will be a good contest between him and KL Rahul, who is in supreme form at the moment and has also scored a ton this season. He would look to attack the spinner, right from the very start.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 1603 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
RAJ vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1503 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1402 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Chennai by 7 runs
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 1301 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Punjab by 48 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 1230 Sep, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
All Recent Matches