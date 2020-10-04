IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal vs Deepak Chahar & other Key Battles in KXIP vs CSK

It's time for yet another blockbuster clash between two teams who haven't well in the IPL 2020 so far, but a win in this fixture could certainly turn around their fortunes. In the second match of Sunday, Kings XI Punjab face Chennai Super Kings -- both team at the bottom of the points table. While CSK have totally been off-colour, KXIP have shown in glimpses and should have been better placed in the points table, from where they are now.

It's time for yet another blockbuster clash between two teams who haven't well in the IPL 2020 so far, but a win in this fixture could certainly turn around their fortunes. In the second match of Sunday, Kings XI Punjab face Chennai Super Kings -- both team at the bottom of the points table. While CSK have totally been off-colour, KXIP have shown in glimpses and should have been better placed in the points table, from where they are now.

There will be a few interesting contests to watch out for during the game and Cricketnext takes a look at them:

Mayank Agarwal vs Deepak Chahar

KXIP opener Agarwal is having a dream IPL and has already struck a ton, to go with 89 in the first match. He has attacked the bowlers right from the start of the innings, and that seemed to have worked in his favour. Once again, against CSK hw would like to take charge of the proceedings and put the opposition under pressure. It will be a good battle to watch between him and Chahar, who can really swing the ball both ways. The latter has had decent success this season with five wickets.

Faf du Plessis vs Ravi Bishnoi

The South African batsman, du Plessis has been the lone batting warrior for CSK, while the others have flopped. He has performed well in every match, and is certainly their batting mainstay. He has been among the runs and is a contender for the orange cap as well. While the KXIP leg spinner has done reasonably well. He would like to attack against Faf, and get him out early. If he can do that, it could be advantage to team Punjab.

KL Rahul vs Piyush Chawla

CSK skipper MS Dhoni has used leg-spinner Chawla, well this season. He bowls at the start of the innings, and then sometimes in the middle overs. It will be a good contest between him and KL Rahul, who is in supreme form at the moment and has also scored a ton this season. He would look to attack the spinner, right from the very start.