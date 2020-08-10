IPL 2020 | Mega-auction for Next Year's IPL Postponed Indefinitely: Report

The BCCI will not host the mega auction due on 2021 for the IPL, according to a report in the Times of India. The auction for now has been postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19.
The report further suggests that the teams might have to do with existing set of players, except for the replacements of injured players.
As the BCCI intends to host the 2021 season in Feb-Mar window, that effectively leaves the BCCI four months of time only to complete the auction, which might not be a suitable idea.
In fact franchises are on board with the BCCI that there might not be enough time for teams to rebuild their entire squads.
The points to consider here are:
a) Restructuring of auction purse - presently at Rs 85 cr per year
b) Entering into a contract with Indian and overseas players to put together a comprehensive auction list - a time-consuming process
c) Allowing franchises time to prepare for the bidding - teams usually take 4-6 months to figure out auction strategies
d) Any kind of brand activation - once new players are on board.
"What's the point in doing a mega auction now and not have enough time to plan it properly? IPL might as well go ahead and finish the 2021 edition of the tournament and then see how it wants to go about," said a source.
Also to start the next year's IPL in time, the England series could be truncated too. England are to come to India in mid-January for Tests, ODIs and T20Is. "Technically, BCCI will have not more than 40-45 odd days to conclude the entire England tour, so one can expect a reduction in the number of Tests," say those tracking developments.
