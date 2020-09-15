IPL 2020: Memorable 2014, KL Rahul's Form, Glenn Maxwell's Hits - Numbers That Define Kings XI Punjab

In this piece we look at some stats which define the performance of Kings XI Punjab, who, apart from the inaugural season in 2008 and a very impressive 2014, have mostly under-performed and are yet to claim their hands on the trophy.

0: Number of IPL Titles

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) haven’t yet won the IPL. The closest they came was in 2014 when they finished as runners-up.

2014: KXIP’s best year in the IPL

KXIP won 11 of their 14 group-stage matches to finish in the top position. They lost to KKR in Qualifier 1 before overcoming CSK in Qualifier 2. Despite scoring 199, they were again beaten by KKR in the final in Bengaluru.

552: Glenn Maxwell aggregated 552 runs in 16 matches at a stunning strike rate of 187.75 in 2014.

Amongst all batsmen who have aggregated 500-plus runs in a season, only Andre Russell has scored them at a faster rate (strike rate of 204.81 in 2019).

15-plus: Three KXIP bowlers picked more than 15 wickets in 2014 – Sandeep Sharma, Axar Patel and Mitchell Johnson.

46.59%: Percentage of Matches Won in the IPL

KXIP has won 82 of their 176 matches in the IPL

70%: Maximum Win Percentage (min. 10 matches) against a team (vs Deccan Chargers)

KXIP beat Deccan Chargers in 7 of their 10 encounters against them.

28.57%: Lowest Win Percentage against a team (vs SRH)

KXIP has just won 4 of their 14 matches against SRH.

70.59%: Maximum Win Percentage in a Season (2014)

KXIP won 12 of their 17 matches in 2014 including the knockouts.

21.43%: Lowest Win Percentage in a Season (2015)

KXIP had their worst season in 2015 - they lost 11 of their 14 matches in the edition.

From the high of 2014, KXIP hit rock bottom the next season in 2015!

2: Number of times entered Knockouts

KXIP were the semi-finalists in 2008 and lost in the final in 2014.

232/2: Highest Total (vs RCB in Dharamsala in 2011)

Adam Gilchrist’s 55-ball 106 powered KXIP to a massive 232.

73: Lowest Total (vs RPS in Pune in 2017)

111: Largest Margin of Victory by Runs (vs RCB in Dharamsala in 2011)

1: Lowest Margin of Victory by Runs (vs MI in Mumbai in 2008 & Deccan Chargers in Johannesburg in 2009)

2: Number of Tied Matches (vs CSK in Chennai in 2010 & RR in Ahmedabad in 2015)

2477: Maximum Aggregate Runs – Shaun Marsh

2: Maximum Number of Hundreds – Hashim Amla

Both of Amla’s hundreds came in 2017.

54.43: Best Batting Average (min. 500 runs) – KL Rahul

1252: Maximum Aggregate Runs (amongst all teams) in Last Two Editions – KL Rahul

Rahul has been in sensational form in the last two editions of the IPL scoring in excess of 550 runs in both 2018 and 2019.

No one has scored more runs (combined) than Rahul in the last two seasons of the IPL!

167.27: Highest Strike Rate (min. 500 runs) – Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell is followed by Chris Gayle (150.26) and KL Rahul (146.6).

122: Highest Individual Score in a Match – Virender Sehwag (vs CSK in Mumbai in 2014)

Sehwag smashed 122 off just 58 deliveries (including 8 sixes) in the Qualifier 2 Match against CSK in Mumbai in 2014.

318.75: Highest Strike Rate in a 30-plus Innings – KL Rahul (vs DD in Mohali in 2018)

Rahul blasted 51 off just 16 deliveries against the Daredevils in Mohali in 2018.

8: Maximum Number of 200-plus Strike Rate Innings (min. runs 25) – Glenn Maxwell

659: Highest Aggregate in a Series – KL Rahul (2018)

KL Rahul and Shaun Marsh feature two times each in the top 5 run-scorers for KXIP in a season.

84: Maximum Number of Wickets – Piyush Chawla

The top 5 wicket-takers for KXIP are all Indians – Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Sharma, Axar Patel, Irfan Pathan and Parvinder Awana.

6.96: Lowest Economy Rate (min. 20 wickets) – Praveen Kumar

22.35: Best Bowling Average (min. 20 wickets) – Sandeep Sharma

17.2: Best Bowling Strike Rate (min. 20 wickets) – Sandeep Sharma

5-14: Best Bowling Figures in an Innings – Ankit Rajpoot (vs SRH in Hyderabad in 2018)

24: Maximum Wickets in a Season – Andrew Tye (2018)

Andrew Tye was the leading wicket-taker of the 2018 edition. He picked 24 wickets in 14 matches including three 4-wicket hauls.

206: Highest Partnership for any Wicket – Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh (vs RCB in Dharamsala in 2011)

It is the third-highest partnership in IPL history!

58.62%: Highest Success Percentage as Captain – Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj has a higher success percentage as captain for KXIP than the likes of Gilchrist, George Bailey and Sangakkara amongst others.

KXIP won 17 of the 29 matches under his leadership.

AN ALL TIME KXIP XI:

1) Chris Gayle

2) Shaun Marsh

3) KL Rahul

4) Yuvraj Singh (Captain)

5) David Miller

6) Glenn Maxwell

7) Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

8) Irfan Pathan

9) Axar Patel

10) Sandeep Sharma

11) Piyush Chawla