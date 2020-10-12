- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended158/4(20.0) RR 7.9
HYD
RAJ163/5(20.0) RR 7.9
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: MI Captain Rohit Sharma Believes Other Teams Will Start Catching up, Need To Be Ahead
Mumbai jumped to the top of the points table after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets. Quinton De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored blazing half-centuries as the defending champions chased a tricky 162 on Sunday night.
- PTI
- Updated: October 12, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Defending champions Mumbai Indians have proved to be the team to beat once again in the IPL and skipper Rohit Sharma stressed on the need to remain ahead of their opponents, especially at the back end of the tournament.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
"We have had a good run so far. Like we all know this is where the challenges will arise more, the backend of the tournament, we all know what happens. The teams will start catching up and we just got to be ahead of them," Rohit said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle.
Mumbai jumped to the top of the points table after defeating Delhi Capitals by five wickets. Quinton De Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored blazing half-centuries as the defending champions chased a tricky 162 on Sunday night.
"We have always spoken about it. Individuals know exactly how to figure that out. Whatever we have discussed, whatever we have planned, so far I think we have executed those plans very well," said Rohit, who has scored 216 runs from seven games.
"I know, but this is not the end and this is not the start. We are right in the middle, we know that. Let's keep the focus at it, focus is always important. The next seven games that we are going to play will be important, at the same time we cannot forget to enjoy.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
"This is a tough tournament, we all know that but having fun with each other, having that bonding with each other is important and I see that happening, so let's continue to do that," added the formidable opener.
Rohit also on Sunday played his 150th game for Mumbai Indians and he said that the support of his team-mates in this journey was instrumental.
"I think it's been a great journey, very very happy about it. At the same time, I would also appreciate the support that I got from all my team-mates through the years.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Players With Best Strike-Rates - Kieron Pollard, Nicolas Pooran Lead the Way
"We had many players come and go, to have them around supporting me on the field you know means a lot," added the elegant batsman.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2510 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2410 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
All Recent Matches