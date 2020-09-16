IPL 2020 MI Full Squad: Mumbai Indians Full Player List

Mumbai Indians will be taking on Chennai Super Kings in their first fixture, which will be taking place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on September 19.

The Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians are the defending champions for the IPL Season 13. The team has lifted the IPL trophy in four seasons out of 12 played as of now. They first emerged as the winner of the tournament in 2013. In that year, they also won their second Champions League Twenty20 title. Mumbai Indians had lifted the CLT20 Cup for the first time in 2011.

They won their second, third and fourth IPL title in 2015, 2017, and 2019. It’s the first team to lift the IPL trophy four times. Besides, last year, it became the first IPL franchise to register a win in 100 matches. The franchise will be playing in the 13th edition of the IPL under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and the mentorship of head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

The players and team crew have reached the UAE, where matches will be played at three venues – Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Sixty matches will take place in 53 days in the IPL 2020.

This year, Mumbai Indians fans will not get to see Sri Lanka speedster Lasith Malinga in action as he has withdrawn his name from the tournament citing personal reasons. The team has brought in Australian pacer James Pattinson as Malinga’s replacement.

Here is Mumbai Indians’ squad:

Batsmen

• Rohit Sharma (Captain)

• Anmolpreet Singh

• Mohsin Khan

• Saurabh Tiwary

• Suryakumar Yadav

Bowlers

• Dhawal Kulkarni

• Digvijay Deshmukh

• Jasprit Bumrah

• Jayant Yadav

• Rahul Chahar

All-Rounders

• Anukul Roy

• Hardik Pandya

• Krunal Pandya

• Prince Balwant Rai Singh

Wicketkeepers

• Aditya Tare

• Ishan Kishan

Overseas Players

• Chris Lynn (Batsman)

• James Pattinson (Bowler)

• Kieron Pollard (All-rounder)

• Mitchell McClenaghan (Bowler)

• Nathan Coulter-Nile (Bowler)

• Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper Batsman)

• Trent Boult (Bowler)

• Sherfane Rutherford (Batsman)