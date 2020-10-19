The Return of IPL's Mystery Girl; Twitter Smitten by Spectator at MI vs KXIP Match

With the game at the crucial juncture with KXIP needing two to win from one ball, the cameraperson panned to the stands to capture the emotions of the spectator and Twitter was abuzz trying to ascertain the spectator's identity.

Match 35 of IPL 2020 had everything a fan could as for, and more, with Kings XI Punjab coming up trumps against Mumbai Indians after two Super-overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Sunday. The excitement of the game was such that hardly anyone watching would have believed that the game was played in an empty stadium. With fake crowd sound going in perfect sync with the action, viewers at home have been enjoying IPL like any other season. Yet, having the crowd, their emotions, and what has been a recent trend in the last couple of years, mystery spectators of IPL who have become popular overnight, is something that has been missing this year. That is until yesterday when the cameraperson panned to the stands and caught the glimpse of a spectator and social media went to town with it.

I support her team,no matter to what team she is supporting #KXIP#MIvKXIP#SuperOver Hats off to the cameraman...Thanks pic.twitter.com/TjG6y5es6w — Simmha (@SimranHayer4) October 18, 2020

With the game at the crucial juncture with KXIP needing two to win from one ball, the cameraperson panned to the stands to capture the emotions of the spectator and Twitter was abuzz trying to ascertain the spectator's identity. Some even speculated it could be Mumbai Indians' batsman Ishan Kishan's girlfriend.

She has also upload screenshots of the image on the Insta stories as well.