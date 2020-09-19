IPL 2020: MI Squad Analysis, Strengths, Weaknesses & Season Prediction

Mumbai Indians didn't win their first Indian Premier League title till 2013 but are now the only side in the history of the tournament to win the title 4 times.

Mumbai Indians didn't win their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title till 2013 but are now the only side in the history of the tournament to win the title 4 times, their most recent of triumphs coming in the last edition that saw them trump Chennai Super Kings by one run in a thrilling final. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

Led by India's white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma, MI have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the IPL. Things will be no different in the IPL 2020 as they start the tournament as among the favourites to lift the coveted trophy.

Perhaps their biggest advantage going into the auction every year is that they buy from a position of strength, meaning they do not seek to overhaul what is a successful side. Rather, they add players who can instantly improve the team.

Strengths

It is hard to pick a genuine weakness in the Mumbai side. The top order features Quinton de Kock and the aforementioned Rohit, with the likes of Chris Lynn and Suryakumar Yadav also able options atop the order. The Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - are excellent lower-order options alongside Keiron Pollard.

Jasprit Bumrah is their pace spearhead and in Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar, they have a variety of options for any given match circumstances.

Weaknesses

The absence of Lasith Malinga is a big blow. The veteran Sri Lankan pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons, meaning his tandem with Bumrah will not be something MI will be able to call upon. The middle-order could be an issue if the openers fail to fire.

There's also the fact that while MI have a number of promising players in the side, how many will get sustained match time remains to be seen due to the presence of top-quality stars in the side.

IPL 2019 performance

MI were crowned champions in the 2019 edition of the IPL. Incidentally, their first match of this season is a rematch of the 2019 final.

Highest run-scorer – Quinton de Kock (529)

Highest wicket-taker – Jasprit Bumrah (19)

Notable purchases in IPL 2020 auction

The purchase of explosive Australian opener Chris Lynn for his base price could very well be a steal. The addition of Nathan Coulter-Nile for a whopping Rs. 8 crore raised a few eyebrows but he is a decent operator when on form.

Getting Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh and Digvijay Deshmukh for Rs. 20 lakhs each also bolsters their squad depth.

History in IPL

MI always had decent sides but had to wait till 2013 to get their first taste of success in the tournament. Since then they have won the trophy in alternate years - 2015, 2017 and 2019. Fans will be hoping to break the alternate year jinx this time!

Chance/Prediction in IPL 2020

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock, Aditya Tare