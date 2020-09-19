IPL 2020: MI vs CSK, Match 1 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: MI vs CSK, Match 1 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check MI vs CSK match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Match 1 | It will be a blockbuster opening of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 when the four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash against the three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. For most cricket fans though, the highlight will be Mahendra Singh’s Dhoni appearance in the game. This will be the first time we will see Dhoni after his retirement announcement. This could also be the last edition of IPL, where we will see captain cool lead his side CSK. The defending champions will be looking to assert their dominance right from the word go, but it will hardly be an easy task. Rohit Sharma will count on the young blood in his team. Bumrah will be especially the one to watch out for. A cricket fan cannot hope for a better start of the tournament.

However, there will be no grand opening ceremony like used to happen in the past editions, owing to the social distancing guidelines due to Covid-19 pandemic. The stadiums will be empty of fans and even cheerleaders will be missing. It is just going to be about cricket.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?

The match will be played on September 19.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 season opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Quinton de Kock (WK), Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi