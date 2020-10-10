IPL 2020: MI vs DC Dream11 Predictions, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Mumbai Indians will be taking on Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on October 11. Here is the Dream11 prediction and fantasy tips to the clash between MI and DC.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2020 match on October 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 27th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 24 times with Rohit Sharma’s MI winning 12 times and Shreyas Iyer’s DC emerging victorious on the remaining 12 occasions.

Delhi Capitals are leading the points table with 10 points from 6 games while defending champions Mumbai Indians are in second spot with eight points from six ties.

MI vs DC IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming

MI vs DC IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details

October 11 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals captain: Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shimron Hetmeyer

IPL 2020 IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis

IPL 2020 IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, James Pattinson, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals probable playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.