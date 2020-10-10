- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
DEL
RAJ138/10(20.0) RR 9.2
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
HYD
PUN132/10(20.0) RR 10.05
Hyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: MI vs DC Dream11 Predictions, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Mumbai Indians will be taking on Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on October 11. Here is the Dream11 prediction and fantasy tips to the clash between MI and DC.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2020 match on October 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 27th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will commence at 7.30 pm IST.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 24 times with Rohit Sharma’s MI winning 12 times and Shreyas Iyer’s DC emerging victorious on the remaining 12 occasions.
Delhi Capitals are leading the points table with 10 points from 6 games while defending champions Mumbai Indians are in second spot with eight points from six ties.
MI vs DC IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming
All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD TV channels and online on Disney+Hotstar.
MI vs DC IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Click Here for Live Scorecard
MI vs DC IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Match Details
October 11 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals captain: Rohit Sharma
IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shimron Hetmeyer
IPL 2020 IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis
IPL 2020 IPL 2020 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, James Pattinson, Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians probable playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals probable playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
-
HYD vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2208 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
-
KOL vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2107 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Chennai by 10 runs
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2006 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
-
DEL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 1905 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
All Recent Matches