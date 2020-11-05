IPL 2020: MI vs DC Dream11 Predictions, Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

MI vs DC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / MI vs DC Dream11 Best Picks / MI vs DC Dream11 Captain / MI vs DC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

The top two teams of the league phase, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, will face each other in the Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2020. The winner of the match will go straight to the Final, while the loser will still have one chance in the Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI are undoubtedly the strong favourites to take this one as they have done it before on the past two occasions in the tournament. Delhi will have to fight hard to reverse the trend here. The match will be played in Dubai at 07:30 pm IST on November 5.

All matches of Indian Premier League IPL 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels and online live stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

November 05 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals captain: Rohit Sharma

IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals all-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 MI vs DC Dream11 team for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians playing 11 against Delhi Capitals: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

MI vs DC IPL 2020 Qualifier 1, Delhi Capitals playing 11 against Mumbai Indians: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada