IPL 2020: MI vs DC, Final Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming Online

IPL 2020: MI vs DC, Final Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check MI vs DC match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Final: Defending champions Mumbai Indians and first-time finalists Delhi Capitals will be locking horns in the IPL 2020 final at Dubai International Stadium on November 10. The IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will commence at 7.30 pm IST.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 by 57 runs. Mumbai, in the league stages, finished at the top spot with 18 points, while Delhi at the second position with 16 points. All the teams played 14 league matches. Out of those games, MI emerged victorious in nine, while DC won eight.

Delhi Capitals have made it to the IPL 2020 final by outperforming Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2. Batting first, Delhi had set a target of 190 for Hyderabad. Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada played a crucial role in DC’s win over SRH. Chasing the target, SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals and barring Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad, no other batsmen delivered with the bat. They ended on 172, losing the match by 17 runs.

In the IPL 2020 final, Mumbai will be trying to defend their title, while Delhi will also be giving their best to emerge as the champions of IPL 2020.

When will the IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals be played?

The Final will be played on November 10.

Where will the IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals be played?

The Final will be played at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals begin?

The Final will begin at 7.30 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 Final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals?

All matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 can be watched on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Final?

All matches of the Indian Premier League IPL 2020 will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Pravin Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada