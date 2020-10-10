- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
IPL 2020: MI vs DC, IPL 2020, Match 27 – Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in another superb weekend fixture in the IPL 2020.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
MI vs DC, IPL 2020, Match 27: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against Delhi Capitals(DC) in the 27th match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on October 11 (Sunday). Mumbai Indians are currently in 2nd place while Delhi Capitals are leading the points table with 10 points in six games so far.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast
It is going to be another hot and humid evening in Abu Dhabi for the match between IPL defending champions Mumbai Indians and table-toppers Delhi Capitals. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 32 degrees for this evening match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium with humidity around 46% through the day. A wind-speed of around 19km/h is expected which should cool down the weather for players from both sides.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Abu Dhabi Pitch Report
Batting first has been the success mantra so far on the pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Chasing has become increasingly tough as the game has gone on with the track progressively getting slower.
The average score batting first has been around 170 which has proved to be a winning target. However, if you are chasing on this track, it would be ideal to score a majority of the runs up front against the hard and new ball.
In the first eight games in Abu Dhabi, at least five games have been won by the team that have elected to bat first. Only three wins have been recorded by teams chasing a total.
Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have been successful in batting first and putting up a big total to win. It will be a stern test to see if they can emerge as good chasers in Abu Dhabi.
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
WHEN: October 11 at 7.30pm IST
WHERE: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
