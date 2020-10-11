IPL 2020: MI vs DC, IPL 2020 Match 27 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be facing each other in a match of IPL 2020 on October 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will be facing each other in a match of IPL 2020 on October 11 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The 27th game of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7.30 pm.

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals will look to continue their dominance in IPL 2020 when they face defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. MI are currently in the second spot on the points table, just two points behind Delhi Capitals’ 10 so far.

The Capitals have lost just one match in IPL 2020 so far – to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. They have been working like a well-oiled machine although their leading leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has recovered from his injury in the first game and has bowled well in tandem with left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who has been the most economical bowler in the tournament so far. The only concern for DC at the moment is the inconsistency shown by the Delhi duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.

Both Dhawan and Pant have been in form but have failed to go on to bigger scores and it has been left to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to propel them to a bigger score. DC cannot afford such slip-ups against a top team like MI.

Rohit Sharma’s side have managed to get the job done without being spectacular. Suryakumar Yadav posted his career-best IPL score in the last game but Ishan Kishan and opener Quinton de Kock has been inconsistent and they have been often rescued by all-rounder Kieran Pollard.

Both sides have top-class bowling arsenal which will keep the batsmen on their toes. It will be very interesting to see how the bowling spearheads Kagiso Rabada of DC and MI’s Jasprit Bumrah performs for their respective sides.

Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.